A total of 18 games involving ranked teams take place during Week 7 of the 2025 college football season, including three that have a pair squaring off against each other. Five of the 17 ranked clubs that played last week lost, with two falling to higher-ranked opponents and two falling to unranked teams.

After dropping from No. 3 to No. 7 with a loss to then-No. 6 Oregon in Week 5, Penn State fell out of the top 25 with its 42-37 setback against previously winless UCLA last Saturday. Texas also finds itself unranked following its 29-21 loss to Florida as the No. 9 team in the nation last weekend.

Week 7 gets underway with a pair of games on Wednesday. Four contests take place Thursday and three more are scheduled for Friday before the week concludes with Saturday's huge slate. A Big Ten matchup between No. 1 Ohio State and No. 17 Illinois starts at noon ET, as does the SEC showdown between No. 8 Alabama and No. 14 Missouri. Another Big Ten contest pits No. 3 Oregon against No. 7 Indiana at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Ohio State is a 14.5-point favorite against Illinois at FanDuel Sportsbook, while the total is set at 49.5. Missouri is a 3.5-point underdog versus Alabama, with the total set at 52.5, and Oregon is a 7.5-point favorite in its matchup with Indiana while the total is set at 55.5.

The possibilities for parlays in Week 7 are plentiful, as more than 55 games take place this weekend. SportsLine has revealed its top three-leg parlays, with one involving favorites and another consisting of underdogs.

SportsLine's top three-leg favorites parlay would bring a return of +391, while the parlay involving three underdogs offers a +898 return.

Money line favorites parlay for Week 7

Iowa State vs. Colorado

Iowa State (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) is coming off its first loss of the season, a 38-30 setback at Cincinnati last Saturday. With the defeat, the Cyclones had their six-game winning streak snapped and dropped from No. 14 to No. 22 in the AP rankings. Iowa State began the 2024 campaign with seven consecutive victories and is looking to record at least six over its first seven contests in back-to-back campaigns for the first time in program history.

The Buffaloes (2-4, 0-3) are hoping to avoid their first 0-4 start in conference play since going winless (0-9) in the Pac-12 in 2014. Colorado has lost eight straight meetings with AP-ranked opponents since defeating No. 17 TCU in head coach Deion Sanders' debut with the squad in 2023. Kaidon Salter has been a dual threat quarterback for the Buffaloes as he has recorded both a passing and rushing touchdown in four of his five games this season, which ties him for most in FBS.

Colorado has dominated the all-time series against Iowa State, going 49-15-1, and has won five straight and 13 of the last 14 meetings in Boulder. However, SportsLine's Inside the Lines team's projection model sees that winning streak ending as the Cyclones defeat the Buffaloes in 70% of its simulations.

Georgia vs. Auburn

The No. 10 Bulldogs (4-1, 2-1) enter this SEC showdown looking to extend their 44-game winning streak against unranked opponents, which is the longest active run in FBS. Georgia also has won eight consecutive meetings with Auburn - all by at least seven points - and hopes to match the longest winning streak by either team in the all-time series, which it put together from 1923-31. Gunner Stockton has thrown six touchdown passes and rushed for five scores this year, becoming the first Georgia quarterback since 2000 to record at least five of each through the first five games of a season.

Auburn (3-2, 0-2) won its first three games of 2025 before dropping one-score decisions to then-No. 11 Oklahoma (24-17) and then-No. 9 Texas A&M. The Tigers enter Saturday having lost 17 of their last 18 games against ranked opponents and seven straight against Georgia when the Bulldogs were ranked. Quarterback Jackson Arnold, who is the first power conference player who has registered at least five passing and five rushing TDs and not committed a turnover through five games since Oregon's Marcus Mariota in 2013, has made 288 consecutive pass attempts without an interception since throwing one against Tennessee on Sept. 21, 2024 while with Oklahoma.

The Tigers haven't defeated the Bulldogs since 2017, when they posted a 40-17 triumph as the 10th-ranked team in the nation against a top-ranked Georgia squad. The ITL team's model doesn't believe Auburn's slide in the series will end as its simulations have the Bulldogs winning 68% of the time.

Utah State vs. Hawaii

Utah State (3-2, 1-0 Mountain West) enters this conference matchup looking to rebound from its second loss against a ranked opponent this season. The Aggies held a pair of seven-point leads against then-No. 18 Vanderbilt on Sept. 27 before the Commodores moved ahead in the second quarter and pulled away in the second half for a 55-35 victory. Quarterbacks Bryson Barnes and Jacob Conover combined to throw five touchdown passes in the loss. Barnes leads Utah State with six rushing TDs and is two away from tying the school's single-season record by a signal-caller set in 2012 by Chuckie Keeton.

The Rainbow Warriors (4-2, 1-1) are looking to make back-to-back conference wins after outlasting Air Force 44-35 last time out. QB Micah Alejado threw for a season-high 457 yards and three touchdowns - two of which were to wideout Jackson Harris, who racked up 144 receiving yards. Hawaii is off to its best start through six games since 2019, when it posted 10 wins and made its only appearance in the Mountain West Championship Game.

Utah State is 13-6 in the all-time series and has won eight straight meetings with Hawaii, six of which were by 20 or more points. The Aggies also have won four in a row in Honolulu, and the ITL team's model sees the streak continuing, as Utah State wins in 62% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen likes the Aggies to cover and improve to 6-0 against the spread this season.

Money line underdog parlay for Week 7

Alabama vs. Missouri

No. 8 Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC) has followed its season-opening loss at Florida State with four consecutive victories, the last two during SEC play. Those wins were over then-No. 5 Georgia and then-No. 16 Vanderbilt, putting the Crimson Tide in position to get off to a 3-0 start in conference play with all three wins coming against ranked opponents for the first time in program history. Alabama is first in the nation with a plus-9 turnover margin and ranks fifth in the SEC with an average of 16 points allowed.

The No. 14 Tigers (5-0, 1-0) are wrapping up their season-opening six-game home stand and seeking their first three-game home winning streak against ranked opponents since 1972-73. Missouri, which has won 15 straight at home overall, is third in the country in rushing with an average of 292 yards per game and Ahmad Hardy leads the nation with 730 yards on the ground while ranking second with nine touchdown runs. The sophomore has gained at least 100 yards in every game this season and set a career high with 250 on Sept. 13 against Louisiana.

Alabama fell to 0-2 in the all-time series with a loss in 1975 but has won all six meetings since then, including three on the road. The ITL team's model believes Missouri with end its slide, as the Tigers win in 54% of its simulations. SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman thinks Missouri will at least keep the game close, feeling Alabama has not performed all that well on the road under head coach Kalen DeBoer and will have difficulty defending multi-dimensional Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula.

TCU vs. Kansas State

Kansas State (2-4, 1-2) and TCU (4-1, 1-1) are seeking their second win in Big 12 play this season. The Wildcats are coming off a heartbreaking 35-34 loss at Baylor in a contest in which they entered the fourth quarter with a 14-point lead. Five of Kansas State's six games this year have been decided by one score.

The Horned Frogs posted their first conference victory of 2025 last week, a 35-21 home triumph over Colorado. TCU boasts one of the top aerial attacks in the nation as it ranks 12th with an average of 311.6 yards per game. The Horned Frogs are one of only six teams in the country that has three players with at least 300 receiving yards, with wideout Eric McAlister topping the club with 385 on just 17 receptions.

Kansas State has won five of its last six meetings with TCU to improve to 10-8 in the all-time series. According to the ITL team's model, the Wildcats will make it six of seven as they win in 55% of its simulations. Cohen agrees with the model as he hasn't been impressed by the Horned Frogs and notes that Kansas State's four losses this season have been by a total of 13 points.

Michigan vs. USC

No. 15 Michigan (4-1, 2-0) looks to post its fourth consecutive victory and hand USC (4-1, 2-1) its second straight loss when these Big Ten teams collide. The Wolverines have rushed for 13 touchdowns during their three-game winning streak and have 17 rushing scores on the season, their most through the first five games of a season since recording 19 in 2022. Justice Haynes is fourth in the nation with 654 rushing yards and is just the second Wolverine in the last 30 years to run for at least 100 yards and a touchdown in each of the team's first five contests of a campaign.

The Trojans began 2025 with four straight victories before being edged 34-32 by then-No. 23 Illinois last time out. With the setback, USC fell to 4-17 in its last 21 games against ranked opponents. Wideout Makai Lemon hauled in 11 passes for 151 yards and a pair of TDs in the loss, becoming the first Trojan since 2012 to register at least 150 receiving yards and two scoring catches multiple times in a season. Lemon racked up 158 yards and two touchdowns on Sept. 6 against Georgia Southern.

USC dropped to 6-5 in the all-time series with a 27-24 loss at Michigan last year in just the third regular-season meeting between the schools and first with both being members of the Big Ten. The ITL team's projection model sees the Wolverines evening the series, as they win in 58% of its simulations.