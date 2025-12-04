It's conference title game week, and as each league has been conducting these contests for several years now, we thought it a good idea to post past results in these clashes, with any appropriate notes and trends included. Also added are the totals results (with the Over and Under designations) after the score for each season, with any appropriate notes added. Results across the past six seasons, beginning in 2019.

Bet college football at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets:

American (campus sites; home team in bold)

2024: Army (+5) 35, Tulane 14 – 46.5 O

2023: SMU (+2.5) 26, Tulane 14 -- 47.5 U

2022: Tulane (-3.5) 45, UCF 28 – 57.5 O

2021: Cincinnati (-10.5) 35, Houston 20 – 52.5 O

2020: Cincinnati (-13.5) 27, Tulsa 2 – 44.5 O

2019: Memphis (-9) 29, Cincinnati 24 -- 59 U

There's been a slight edge for the underdogs vs. the line (4-2) in the AAC, which also translates to the visiting team going 4-2 vs. the spread. Overs are also 4-2 the last six seasons.

ACC (all games neutral at Charlotte)

2024: Clemson (+2.5) 34, SMU 3 – 56.5 O

2023: Florida State (+1) 16, Louisville 6 – 46 U

2022: Clemson 39 (-7.5), North Carolina 10 – 63.5 U

2021: Pittsburgh (-2.5) 45, Wake Forest 21 – 67.5 U

2020: Clemson (-11) 34, Notre Dame 10 – 58 U

2019: Clemson (-28.5) 62, Virginia 17–57 O

The underdog side has won outright the past two seasons after the favorites won and covered handily the preceding four seasons. Unders are also 4-1 in the last five ACC title games.

Big 12 (all games neutral at Arlington, Texas)

2024: Arizona State (+1) 45, Iowa State 19 – 50.5 O

2023: Texas (-14.5) 49, Oklahoma State 21 – 57.5 O

2022: Kansas State (-1) 31, TCU 28 in OT – 60.5 U

2021: Baylor (+7) 21, Oklahoma State 16 – 45 U

2020: Oklahoma (-5) 27, Iowa State 21 – 59.5 U

2019: Oklahoma (-9) 30, Baylor 23 in OT – 66 U

A stretch of competitive games has halted the past two seasons with a pair of runaway wins. Both the 2023 and 2024 title games landed Over after Unders occurred in the previous four Big 12 title tilts through 2022.

Big Ten (all games neutral at Indianapolis)

2024: Oregon (-3) 45, Penn State 37 – 51 O

2023: Michigan (-21.5) 26, Iowa 0 – 36 U

2022: Michigan (-15.5) 43, Purdue 22 – 54 O

2021: Michigan (-11) 42, Iowa 3 – 43 O

2020: Ohio State (-16.5) 22, Northwestern 10 – 57.5 U

2019: Ohio State (-16.5) 34, Wisconsin 21 – 57.5 U

Favorites have been percolating lately in the Big Ten, winning and covering, handily in Michigan's three consecutive wins from 2021-23, after double-digit underdogs covered the preceding two years. Last year's 3-point spread for Oregon-Penn State followed five consecutive double-digit spreads.

Conference USA (campus sites; home team in bold)

2024: Jacksonville State (-4) 52, Western Kentucky 12 – 59.5 O

2023: Liberty (-10) 49, New Mexico State 35 – 58 O

2022: UTSA (-8) 48, North Texas 27 – 70 O

2021: UTSA (-3) 49, Western Kentucky 41 – 74 O

2020: UAB (+4.5) 22, Marshall 13 – 45 U

2019: FAU (-8) 49, UAB 6 – 49 O

Home teams have won and covered the past four and five of the past six since 2019 in C-USA. Totals-wise, the last four and five of the last six have also landed on the Over side.

MAC (all games neutral at Detroit)

2024: Ohio (+1) 38, Miami Ohio 3 – 44 U

2023: Miami Ohio (+6.5) 23 - Toledo 14 – 43 U

2022: Toledo (-3.5) 17, Ohio 7 – 55 U

2021: Northern Illinois (+4) 41, Kent State 23 – 75 U

2020: Ball State (+12.5) 38, Buffalo 28 – 70 U

2019: Miami Ohio (+6.5) 26, Central Michigan 21 – 55.5 U

Interestingly, underdog sides have won outright in five of the last six MAC title games, all at Ford Field in Detroit. Notice the last six in the MAC have landed Under as well.

Mountain West (campus sites unless noted; home team in bold)

2024: Boise State (-4) 21, Unlv 7 – 57.5 U

2023 Boise State (-2) 44, UNLV 20–57.5 O

2022- Fresno State (+3) 28, Boise State 16– 54.5 U

2021- Utah State (+6.5) 46, San Diego State 13 at Carson, Calif. – 49.5 O

2020 San Jose State (+6.5) 34, Boise State 20 at Las Vegas – 59 U

2019 Boise State (-14) 31, Hawaii 10 – 64.5 U

Nothing especially noteworthy in the Mountain West save perhaps Unders at 4-2 the past six seasons. The 2025 renewal also marks the third straight Boise State-UNLV battle for the title; the Broncos have been involved in not only five of the last six (3-2 straight-up and vs. line), but seven of the last eight (4-3 SU, 3-4 vs. line).

Pac-12 (through 2023; all games neutral unless noted, with home team in bold)

2023: Washington (+10) 34, Oregon 31 – 65.5 U

2022: Utah (+2.5) 47, IUSC 24 – 67.5 O

2021: Utah (-3) 38, Oregon 10 – 57.5 U

2020: Oregon (+3) 31, USC 24 – 65.5 U

2019: Oregon (+6.5) 37, Utah 15 – 46 O

The Pac-12 will return next season with its title game after a two-year hiatus. The underdog sides won outright in four of the last five "old Pac-12" title games, which were held in Santa Clara thru 2019, campus site at the L.A. Coliseum for the COVID 2020 season (USC losing to underdog Oregon 31-24), and to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas since 2021.

SEC (all games neutral in Atlanta)

2024: Georgia (+3) 22, Texas 19 in OT – 51 U

2023: Alabama (+5.5) 27, Georgia 24 – 53.5 U

2022: Georgia (-17) 50, LSU 30 – 52 O

2021: Alabama (+6) 41, Georgia 24 – 49 O

2020: Alabama (-16.5) 52, Florida 46 – 74 O

2019: LSU (-7.5) 37, Georgia 10 – 57 U

The underdog side has won outright the last two years and three of the last four in the SEC. Prior to under results the past two years, there were three consecutive overs from 2020-22.

Sun Belt (campus sites; home teams designated by bold)

2024: Marshall (+5) 31, UL-Lafayette 3 – 58 U

2023: Troy (-5.5) 49, Appalachian State 23–53 O

2022: Troy (-7) 45, Coastal Carolina 26 – 49 O

2021: UL-Lafayette (+2.5) 24, Appalachian State 16 – 52 U

2020: No game

2019: Appalachian State (-6) 45, UL-Lafayette 38 – 57.5 O

The home-field edge has mostly worked lately in Sun Belt title games, with the host winning and covering in four of the last five (no game in 2020, when the UL-Lafayette vs. Coastal Carolina game was canceled due to COVID).

More spread trends

We've reached the end of the regular season, with conference title games still to come this weekend. The following listings that we've included all season will make special note of teams either playing this week or likely to appear in bowl or playoff games. First, we post the weekly "Point spread Reversal" listing, wherein we identify teams coming off a spread result, win or lose, different from at least its two preceding spread results, which can still apply upcoming for any bowl/playoff teams. The updated weekly "Point spread Streaks" and "AFS" (Away From Spread past two games) are posted as well.

Point spread reversal plus (+)

The teams: Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Colorado, Delaware, Duke, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, LSU, Minnesota, Ole Miss, UAB and UCLA

Of those listed above, only Duke (ACC title game) and Indiana (Big Ten title game) will be playing this week. Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Minnesota and Ole Miss are all bowl-eligible or in the playoff in the upcoming weeks.

Point spread reversal minus (-)

The teams: Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Notre Dame, Old Dominion, Penn State, San Diego State, SMU, South Alabama. South Carolina, Tulsa, UConn, UL-Lafayette, Wake Forest, Washington, Western Kentucky and Wisconsin

Of those listed above, none are participating in conference title games this weekend. Central Michigan, Iowa State, Notre Dame, Penn State, San Diego State, SMU, UConn, UL-Lafayette, Wake Forest, Washington and Western Kentucky are all bowl-eligible teams.

Point spread win streaks

6: North Texas, Vanderbilt

5: Texas Tech

4: Florida International, Oklahoma State, Toledo, Utah State; Miami-Fla (2-0-2 last four)

3: Appalachian State, Arizona, BYU, Ohio State, Oregon, Stanford, Washington State, Western Michigan

2: Alabama, Boston College, Charlotte, Kennesaw State, Louisiana Tech, Michigan State, Miami-Ohio, Middle Tennessee, Navy, New Mexico, NC State, South Florida, Texas, TCU, Troy, ULM, UNLV, Virginia.

Of the teams listed above, Alabama (SEC), BYU (Big 12), Kennesaw State (Conference USA), Miami-Ohio (MAC), North Texas (American), Ohio State (Big Ten), Texas Tech (Big 12), Troy (Sun Belt), UNLV (Mountain West), Virginia (ACC) and Western Michigan (MAC) are participating in conference title games this weekend. Other bowl-eligible teams listed above include Vanderbilt, Florida International, Toledo, Utah State, Miami-Fla, Arizona, Oregon, Washington State, Western Michigan, Louisiana Tech, Navy, New Mexico, NC State, South Florida, Texas and TCU.

Point spread losing streaks

6: Maryland (0-5-1 last six), Syracuse (0-5-1 last six)

5: UCF, UTEP

4: Cincinnati, Liberty, North Carolina, San Jose State, Wyoming, Virginia Tech (0-3-1 last four); 3: Arkansas State, Ball State, Baylor, Coastal Carolina, Memphis, Mississippi State, Ohio, Oregon State, Southern Cal, Southern Miss, Texas A&M

2: Arkansas, Colorado State, Georgia, Florida State, Kentucky, Marshall, Missouri State, Nebraska, Northern Illinois, Purdue, Rice, Sam Houston, Temple, Utah.

Of the teams listed above, only Georgia (SEC) is involved in a conference title game this weekend. Cincinnati, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Memphis, Ohio, Southern Cal, Southern Miss, Texas A&M, Nebraska and Utah are all bowl-eligible.

Away from spread plus (+) past two decisions

Vanderbilt +21.25

Stanford +19.75

Boston College +16.75

Arizona +16.25

Virginia +16.00

North Texas +15.25

Navy +15.00

South Florida +14.50

UTSA +13.25

Miami-Fla +12.25

Utah State +11.50

Notre Dame +11.25

SMU +10.25

Auburn +10.00

Michigan State +10.00

Middle Tennessee +10.00

TCU +9.75

Troy +9.25

Indiana +8.75

Oklahoma State +8.75

James Madison +8.50

Washington +8.50

Western Kentucky +8.50

Charlotte +7.75

Old Dominion +7.25

Wisconsin +7.00

Of the teams listed above, Indiana (Big Ten), James Madison (Sun Belt), North Texas (American), Troy (Sun Belt) and Virginia (ACC) are involved in conference title game action this weekend. Vanderbilt, Arizona, Navy, South Florida, UTSA, Miami-Fla, Utah State, Notre Dame, SMU, TCU, Washington, Western Kentucky and Old Dominion are all bowl-eligible.

Away from spread minus (-) past two decisions

Syracuse -22.75

Purdue -21.75

Nebraska -19.25

Sam Houston -18.75

Rice -17.50

San Jose State -17.50

Florida State -17.00

UTEP -16.25

Colorado State -14.75

Oregon State -14.75

Florida Atlantic -14.50

Cincinnati -13.75

Mississippi State -13.75

Baylor -13.00

Wyoming -12.50

Temple -11.75

Duke -11.25

UCLA -10.75

Georgia -9.25

Northern Illinois -9.25

Kansas -9.00

Utah -9.00

Marshall -8.75

Memphis -8.75

Texas A&M -8.75

Maryland -8.50

Arkansas -8.00

North Carolina -8.00

Of the teams listed above, only Duke (ACC) and Georgia (SEC) are involved in conference title game action this weekend. Nebraska, Cincinnati, Utah, Memphis and Texas A&M are all bowl-eligible.

Shade/fade alert this week

Conference title weekend, by its nature, will almost always exclude "fade" teams, though some of those will appear in our next update covering the bowls in later December. A few entries, however, have performed so extraordinarily this season that they deserve to be noted with a "shade" prior to their respective conference title games this weekend.

North Texas

News that head coach Eric Morris is moving on (to Oklahoma State) did not catch many by surprise, as Morris was one of the hot names in the current coaching carousel. Morris will stay with the Mean Green, however, for the American title game vs. Tulane this weekend and the CFP if the Mean Green win this weekend. Save for one unfortunate detour in mid-October vs. South Florida, this season has been one highlight after another in Denton, with the Mean Green not only 11-1 SU into this weekend but 10-2 vs. the spread, winning and covering their last six, none of those closer than 14 points while cracking the 50-point barrier five of the last six, and seven times altogether this season.

Noted QB whisperer Morris might be doing his best job yet with redshirt freshman Drew Mestemaker, who has passed for a whopping 3,885 yards with 29 TD passes and just four picks -- all from someone who didn't even start for his high school team. The Mean Green balance their high-powered offense with a potent, downhill infantry spearheaded by freshman RB Caleb Hawkins, on 1,216 rushing yards and 26 TDs, and lead the nation in scoring at 46.8 points per game. UNT never slowed down in the stretch drive as the Mean Green enter New Orleans red-hot for Tulane (whose head coach, Jon Sumrall, is also leaving) and the American showdown this weekend … with a likely berth in the 12-team playoff as the reward.

Next game: Tulane in AAC title game on Friday

Lean: Shade

Texas Tech

If you want to take the Red Raiders to task for anything, do so over an embarrassing non-league slate featuring Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Kent State and Oregon State. The Red Raiders are too good to blatantly go out of their way to schedule so lightly in pre-league play. No matter, when the games started to count in the Big 12, only once did the Red Raiders meet resistance in the lone game they ended up losing – 26-22 at defending conference champ Arizona State in mid-October when Tech was down starting QB Behren Morton, who has since returned. In fact, the Red Raiders won games with three QBs this season, including freshman backup Will Hammond and Wake Forest transfer Mitch Griffis Having seen so many team struggle when their top QB went down this season adds more appreciation for the Lubbock roster built by HC Joey McGuire and his right-hand man, GM James Blanchard, who rebuffed interest from Notre Dame to stay at Tech and effectively mined the portal, not necessarily for flashy names but talent in the trenches that McGuire believed his team needed to compete for national honors.

So it is for the Red Raiders, who aside from that lone slip-up at Tempe vs. the Sun Devils not only won every other game but covered the spread in 11 of 12 as well. Moreover, the Red Raiders lead the nation in average scoring margin (32.2), even a bit higher than top-ranked Ohio State.

Next game: BYU in Big 12 title game on Saturday

Lean: Shade