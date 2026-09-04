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🏈 Five things to know Friday

📊 Do not miss this: Ryan Wilson's preseason NFL Draft big board, plus QB rankings

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The start of the college football season also marks a turning of the page on the road to the NFL Draft. Scouts will soon finally have new data to unpack on the top prospects, and before you know it, we will have a good idea as to which players are worth tanking for and which ones are not all they're made out to be.

Every premier draft prospect has to start the season somewhere, and for a look at the top 50, we turn to our Ryan Wilson. His take is that while there are countless potential first-round quarterbacks, only a couple of them have already proven themselves worthy of such prime billing. That's why, of the eight signal-callers on his preseason 2027 NFL Draft big board, only three stand inside the top 29:

1. Dante Moore, Oregon

4. Arch Manning, Texas

13. Julian Sayin, Ohio State

There is a real debate at the top, though. Perhaps one will separate from the rest over the course of the season, but as of now, Moore and Manning are more 1A/1B than No. 1 and No. 2 in the quarterback pecking order. Our Mike Renner made the case for the Texas star as the top dog in his positional rankings:

Renner: "Even if you take away the name and focus on the game, Arch Manning is still the No. 1 prospect in this class. What gets underrated when discussing the Texas quarterback is just how physically gifted he is. Take away the mental side of the game that having the last name Manning might give him a leg up on and focus purely on what Manning can do physically -- and he is still the best in the class. He has a truly freakish combination of speed and arm talent."

If the 2027 quarterback class is to live up to the hype and mirror the 2024 crop that produced six top-12 picks, then a handful of players need to turn potential into production. History suggests that betting on traits is only part of the equation, and Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen cloud our judgment.

Our Josh Edwards foresees CJ Carr as the biggest breakout candidate at the quarterback position. The leader of Notre Dame's offense is just one of the many who could help this class become truly generational, as many have played it up to be.

⛳ Our final Power 18 golf rankings

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Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1 player in the final Power 18 of the PGA Tour season, because who else could it possibly be? The best golfer in the world went wire to wire as the face of our rankings after leading the tour in wins, scoring average, strokes gained. I could go on and on, but you get the picture.

The more compelling arguments in the last installment of the rankings this season come a few spots further down. Our Patrick McDonald is high on Wyndham Clark following his victory at the BMW Championship. Clark is one of two golfers to climb seven spots since the last edition of the Power 18.

McDonald: "Of his six PGA Tour wins, five (five!) have come at major championship venues with Bellerive Country Club being the latest on the list. Clark notched three wins this season including the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills and turned into a completely different golfer after finding something in his swing at the Masters. Some say he lacks consistency, but Clark had three wins, three top-five finishes and two more top-15 finishes in his last 11 tournaments of the season."

Here are the biggest movers, Clark included, and where they finished the season:

3. Wyndham Clark (↑7)

7. Ludvig Åberg (↑7)

8. Si Woo Kim (↑5)

10. Cameron Young (↓6)

18. Jon Rahm (↓6)

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching this weekend

Friday

🏀 FIBA World Cup: United States vs. China, 8:15 a.m. on TNT

🎾 US Open: Third round, 11:30 a.m. on ESPN and 6 p.m. on ESPN2

⚾ Tigers at Guardians, 2:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ Real Madrid at Real Betis, 3 p.m. on ESPN+

⚾ Braves at Phillies, 6:40 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Angels at Pirates, 6:40 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Red Sox at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Giants at Mets or Cubs at Marlins, 7:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Tigers at Guardians, 7:10 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ NYCFC at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV

🏈 UTEP at No. 10 Oklahoma, 8 p.m. on SEC Network+

🥊 Ruiz vs. Knyba, 8 p.m. on TNT

🤼 WWE SmackDown, 8 p.m. on USA Network

🏈 Fresno State at No. 15 USC, 9 p.m. on Fox

🏈 No. 7 Miami at Stanford, 9 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Yankees at Padres or Nationals at Dodgers, 9:40 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ Current at Bay, 10 p.m. on Prime Video

Saturday

⚽ Bournemouth at Newcastle United, 7:30 a.m. on USA Network

⚽ Coventry City at Manchester City, 10 a.m. on USA Network

🎾 US Open: Third round, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on ESPN2

⚽ Napoli at Inter Milan, noon on CBS/Paramount+

🤼 UFC Fight Night: Hooker vs. Parnasse, noon on Paramount+

🏈 North Texas at No. 6 Indiana, noon on Fox

🏈 Ball State at No. 1 Ohio State, 12:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🥊 Undisputed junior welterweight title: Taylor vs. Pili, 2 p.m. on DAZN

⚽ Atalanta at Roma, 2:45 p.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+

🏈 Tennessee State at No. 3 Georgia, 3 p.m. on SEC Network+

🏈 Boise State at No. 2 Oregon, 3:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏈 Texas State at No. 5 Texas, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Cubs at Marlins, 4:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Giants at Mets, 4:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚽ Angel City at Racing Louisville, 6:30 p.m. on Ion

🏈 Missouri State at No. 8 Texas A&M, 7 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Diamondbacks at Astros or Tigers at Guardians or Yankees at Padres, 7:15 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Clemson at No. 11 LSU, 7:30 p.m. on ABC

⚽ Dynamo at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ Red Bulls at Sounders, 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚽ LAFC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV

⚾ Athletics at Mariners, 9:40 p.m. on Peacock

⚽ St. Louis City at Whitecaps, 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV

Sunday

⚽ Manchester United at Everton, 9 a.m. on USA Network

⚽ Barcelona at Valencia, 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+

🎾 US Open: Round of 16, 11 a.m. on ESPN, 3 p.m. on ABC, 6 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Chelsea at Arsenal, 11:30 a.m. on USA Network

⚾ Braves at Phillies, 1:10 p.m. on NBC

⚽ Gotham FC at Summit, 2 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚽ AC Milan at Juventus, 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+

🏀 FIBA World Cup: United States vs. Italy, 2:45 p.m. on TNT

⚽ Spirit at Thorns, 4 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

⚽ Courage at Stars, 4 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏈 Washington State at No. 17 Washington, 4 p.m. on NBC

⚾ Athletics at Mariners, 4:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Yankees at Padres, 4:10 p.m. on Peacock

🏁 NASCAR at Darlington, 5 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ Twins at White Sox, 6:20 p.m. on Peacock

⚽ Dash at Pride, 7 p.m. on Roku

🏈 No. 24 Louisville vs. No. 9 Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m. on ABC

🏈 Wisconsin vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. on NBC

🤼 Sunday Night's Main Event, 8 p.m. on Peacock

⚽ Wave at Reign, 9 p.m. on ESPN2

⚾ Nationals at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. on MLB Network