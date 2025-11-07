It's Week 11 of the 2025 college football season, and the last few weeks of November will determine which teams are in the College Football Playoff field. Many games this weekend will have a major impact on that race, and some underdogs could help shake up the field with upset wins. If you're interested in college football betting on underdogs, check out our five top underdog picks for Week 11 before you place any bets of your own.

All spreads and money line odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 8 BYU (+10, +285) at No. 9 Texas Tech

It's not every week you see an undefeated team ranked in the top 10 sit at +10, but that's the case with BYU in a tough road battle at Texas Tech. The Cougars are battle tested in terms of winning close games while the Red Raiders have blown out every opponent they've faced, outside of a close loss to Arizona State.

These foes are the two best teams in the Big 12 right now, and this game has massive College Football Playoff implications. The Cougs winning close games doesn't stand out as much as the Red Raiders' blowout victories so a loss would hurt BYU pretty bad, even if its the team's first loss. But Texas Tech would have two losses with a setback in this game, making a CFP berth tougher as the Red Raiders would have to win out at that point just to have a chance. Texas Tech should be favored, but this all seems too high. There's some real value in backing the Cougars on Saturday.

Iowa (+6.5, +200) vs No. 6 Oregon

It feels strange that Iowa isn't ranked right now, but that will change if the Hawkeyes pull off the upset over Oregon on Saturday. The Hawkeyes have played very well of late and have quietly had a pretty good offense, especially after years of ineptitude on that side of the ball.

The Ducks' lone loss was to Indiana, but their best win was at Penn State in overtime against a team that wound up firing its head coach. They also just beat a bad Wisconsin team 21-7 at home despite the Badgers completing 7 of 21 passes. So how good is Oregon really?

This is a big test for both teams. The Ducks still have games against USC and Washington left on the schedule, and the Hawkeyes, with a win this weekend, could very well make the CFP by winning out.

Tulane (+6, +185) at No. 22 Memphis

Memphis beat South Florida to get the inside track in the AAC as well as to represent the Group of Five in the CFP. The Tigers' next test is against a Tulane team that's been great under Jon Sumrall in recent years and enters the weekend 6-2 with a path to the conference title game still possible.

The Tigers can't afford to lose again. The pressure is firmly on them, which is good for a Green Wave side that is looking to make more noise. Tulane is also looking to recover from an embarrassing effort against UTSA after which Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor made headlines by ripping into Sumrall and quarterback Jake Retzlaff. The Green Wave have beat good teams so far and present a real challenge for a good Memphis squad.

This was always going to be a tough one for Missouri, but it was made tougher when quarterback Beau Pribula suffered an ankle injury that may end his season. That being said, there are a few reasons to consider backing Missouri against an unbeaten foe like Texas A&M.

Losing Prebula hurts, but the Tigers love to run the ball with Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts combining for nearly 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns. They have a lot of talent on both sides, and the Aggies have been vulnerable, barely beating Arkansas recently, for instance. If freshman quarterback Matt Zollers can find his weapons and the run game does what it's been doing, the Tigers can make this interesting, especially at home against what's been a suspect Texas A&M defense.

What in the world happened to Iowa State? After a 5-0 start, the Cyclones have spiraled with four losses in a row. The defense is dealing with major injuries, especially to their cornerback group, but it's surprising to see this team under Matt Campbell fall this hard. They've kept things close in those four losses, however, with three coming by one score. That's part of the rationale here against a TCU team that's 6-2 with losses to Arizona State and Kansas State.

It makes sense that the Horned Frogs are favored at home as they've played much better than the Cyclones of late, but Campbell's team has been right there in those losses, making this a potential upset spot at TCU.