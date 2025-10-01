Who doesn't love upsets in college football? Predicting upsets is rather fun as well, and that's what we'll try and do here for Week 6's slate. So which three money line upset picks headline our BetMGM parlay for Week 6?

College football Week 6 upsets parlay

Final odds: +1781 (wager $100 to win $1781) at BetMGM

Kansas State +185 at Baylor

Kansas State has disappointed compared to lofty preseason expectations, but I think this is a contest where the Wildcats can get back on track. Baylor has played FBS competition in two home games this season and has lost them both. Baylor has one of the better quarterbacks in the country in Sawyer Robertson, but the Bears' defense is an absolute train wreck. After watching Auburn dual-threat QB Jackson Arnold (16 rushing attempts, 137 rushing yards, two touchdowns) run wild against Baylor in Week 1, it's easy to envision Avery Johnson doing the same here for Kansas State.

Boston College +200 at Pittsburgh

Boston College is 1-3 with its only win coming against FCS program Fordham, but the Eagles' three losses have come by a combined 16 points. Pitt's only FBS victory came at home over Central Michigan, but has lost consecutive contests to West Virginia and Louisville by seven points each. Pitt's pass defense ranks 101st in the country in yards allowed per game and 64th in yards per pass attempt allowed. That could be problematic against a Boston College passing attack that ranks 13th in yards per game (306.7) led by sophomore gunslinger Dylan Lonergan.

California +120 vs. Duke

There are only three letters you need to know for this game: JKS. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has been a true freshman sensation under center for Cal, and he's led the Golden Bears already to upset wins over Minnesota and Boston College. Duke has a solid signal-caller of its own in former Tulane transfer Darian Mensah and won two games in a row. But I'm not sure beating an NC State team allergic to defense and a Syracuse team down starting quarterback Steve Angeli warrants this East Coast school being a road favorite for a 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff against a feisty Cal team.