Of the 25 teams ranked in college football in Week 8, 10 come from the SEC. The conference has three matchups in Week 8 featuring ranked teams on both sides, headlined by No. 5 Ole Miss heading to No. 9 Georgia and No. 11 Tennessee meeting No. 6 Alabama in a rivalry contest. However, there are other games on the schedule that could be more favorable for bettors when lining up parlays. Here's a look at the best Week 8 college football parlay involving SEC teams.

SEC parlay for Week 8

Final odds: +596 (wager $100 to win $596) at BetMGM



LSU-Vanderbilt Over 48.5

The Tigers have everything in front of them this season and begin a crucial three-game stretch in Week 8 against Vanderbilt. The Commodores are also fighting for a CFP spot and have one of the most explosive offenses in the country, averaging 43.2 points per game. LSU isn't too shabby when it comes to putting up points, averaging 25.8 per game. The Tigers do have a strong defense, so there's a chance they bottle up Vanderbilt, but the Commodores will have the benefit of playing at home. The SportsLine Projection Model sees the Over hitting in 67% of simulations, good for an "A" rating.

Texas A&M -7.5 vs. Arkansas

The Razorbacks already gave their superhuman effort last week after Sam Pittman's firing, narrowly losing to Tennessee. They're not likely to repeat that against the Aggies, who are much better defensively and have a clear path to the SEC title game at the moment. Marcel Reed is playing like a Heisman contender and Texas A&M should be able to pull away late even if Arkansas keeps things close early. The Aggies cover the 7.5-point spread in 62% of simulations.

Missouri -1.5 vs. Auburn

Auburn has had some tough luck this season, being on the wrong end of controversial plays in losses to Oklahoma and Georgia while playing Texas A&M close. Missouri is coming off a loss at home to Alabama where the Tigers were good but not great. If Mizzou doesn't make some mistakes early, it's possible Eli Drinkwitz's team is still unbeaten heading into this contest. One of these teams still has everything to play for while the other is just hoping to cause chaos. Missouri has generally struggled on the road under Drinkwitz, but the Tigers do have a better track record away from Columbia over the last few seasons. Mizzou covers in 68% of simulations and wins in 70% per the SportsLine model, with the latter being an "A" grade play.