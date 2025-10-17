The ACC might only have three teams ranked in the top 25 entering Week 8 of the college football season, but the conference has reason to believe it can get multiple bids in the College Football Playoff. Both Miami and Georgia Tech are still undefeated on the season, something only a few teams in the top 25 can claim. The Hurricanes and Yellow Jackets are both featured in our three-leg college football parlay at Caesars Sportsbook for Week 8 involving ACC teams.

College football Week 8 ACC parlay

Georgia Tech ML vs. Duke (+105)

SMU +6.5 vs. Clemson (-110)

Miami -13.5 vs. Louisville (-110)

Final odds: +647 (wager $100 to win $647) at Caesars Sportsbook

Georgia Tech +105 at Duke

The Yellow Jackets have been good in close games with wins over Clemson and Wake Forest. They head on the road to play a Duke team which is coming off a huge win over Cal. The Blue Devils have the tools on offense to trouble Georgia Tech, but can the defense slow down Haynes King on the ground? The quarterback has been gashing teams with his legs, logging 440 rushing yards and nine touchdowns through five games. That's in addition to Malachi Hosley and Jamal Haynes having at least 380 yards each. The Yellow Jackets can control this game with their rushing attack and should be able to win another tight contest.

SMU +6.5 vs. Clemson

It's been a bad year by Clemson's lofty standards, though Dabo Swinney and Cade Klubnik navigated a similar situation a year ago. The playoff is not going to happen but the Tigers can still salvage something from this season. That being said, SMU is a tough opponent. The Mustangs have a dynamic quarterback in Kevin Jennings and they'll be looking to get some revenge after losing to Clemson in last year's ACC title game. Back SMU to cover in a game that should come down to the last few possessions.

Miami -13.5 vs. Louisville

Miami is rolling right now. The Hurricanes have passed every test on the schedule and this is likely to be the last true challenge before a potential ACC title game bout with Georgia Tech. The Cardinals are coming off a tough overtime loss to Virginia. Louisville has a good roster but going on the road against the No. 2 team in the nation is not a great spot. Back Miami to win this comfortably and cover as a two-touchdown favorite.