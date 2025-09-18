Week 4 has traditionally served as the final non-conference game for power schools before they enter the conference slate. However, things have changed in recent years, and now conference games do take place earlier in the season. That's going to be the case for a lot of Big Ten schools in Week 4 of the 2025 season, with four conference contests on the docket, including one featuring ranked opponents on both sides in Illinois and Indiana. Here's a look at a college football parlay for Week 4 featuring Big Ten teams, which pays out better than 9-1 at Caesars Sportsbook.

College football Week 4 Big Ten parlay

Maryland +10 vs. Wisconsin (-105)

Michigan -2.5 vs. Nebraska (-115)

Illinois ML vs. Indiana (+180)

Final odds: +922 (wager $100 to win $922)

Maryland +10 vs. Wisconsin

The Badgers are 2-1 but have not looked convincing in their wins and are coming off a humbling 38-14 loss to Alabama. Luke Fickell has not been able to spark this program to what it once was, and while he should still get some time, there's concern in Madison. Maryland has regularly been feisty on the gridiron, though the Terps have consistently failed to knock off programs in the upper echelon of the Big Ten. Luckily for them, Wisconsin no longer qualifies for that designation. SportsLine's Inside the Lines team model has the Terps covering in 64% of simulations and winning in 44%, making both "B" grade plays.

No. 21 Michigan -2.5 vs. Nebraska

This is a dangerous game for the Wolverines, who will once again be without head coach Sherrone Moore thanks to a suspension. The Cornhuskers appear to be on their way back to prominence, led by star quarterback Dylan Raiola. Raiola has thrown for 829 yards and eight touchdowns so far this season. Even if it hasn't been against top competition, the sophomore quarterback has shown flashes of brilliance and had some crucial plays in a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. However, Michigan still has the better overall team, and true freshman Bryce Underwood has looked solid at quarterback. I'll take the Wolverines to win a close one in Lincoln. The SportsLine model sees Michigan covering in 62% of simulations.

No. 9 Illinois money line vs. No. 19 Indiana

Many college football fans have Illinois doing this year what Indiana did last year, but the Hoosiers have aspirations to get back to the College Football Playoff and can throw a major wrench in Illinois' plans on Saturday. Luke Altmyer leads a veteran Illini team ranked in the top 10 for the first time since 2001, while Cal transfer Fernando Mendoza has things humming in Bloomington. Illinois won plenty of tough roads games under Bret Bielema and this is easily his most talented team since he landed in Champaign. Give me Illinois to win as a road underdog. The SportsLine model has the Illini prevailing in 41% of simulations to bring value at the +176 consensus odds.