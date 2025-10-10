Upsets are what make college football great, and we've seen some huge ones this year, like Florida State knocking off Alabama and Florida defeating Texas. With Week 7 underway, what upsets does the sport have in store for us this weekend?

If you're interested in college football betting on underdogs, be sure to check out our five top underdog picks for Week 7. There are some massive games on tap this weekend, and there are plenty of intriguing underdogs in play.

No. 14 Missouri (+3, +130) vs. No. 8 Alabama

The Tide get everyone's best shot, and they've been more gettable since Kalen DeBoer took over last year. Part of the reason is Alabama is 3-4 on the road under DeBoer, and the Crimson Tide have another tough road test this week with a visit to undefeated Missouri, which is looking to show it's in the upper tier of SEC teams.

Outside of scoring just 29 points against South Carolina, Missouri has put up a ton of points this year. Alabama's strength of late has been on offense with Ty Simpson finding a groove at quarterback, so this one has the makings of a shootout. This is also Alabama's toughest remaining road test of the year until the Iron Bowl in late November.

No. 7 Indiana (+7.5, +235) at No. 3 Oregon

This one has a few intriguing layers to it.

First, both sides are undefeated and look like the next-best team in the Big Ten behind Ohio State. Second, Indiana is out to prove it can win games over top opponents after its schedule was criticized last year. And third, is Oregon really that good? Its win over Penn State doesn't look great after the Nittany Lions lost as massive favorites at UCLA.

These teams have two of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy with Oregon's Dante Moore and Indiana's Fernando Mendoza under center after putting up massive numbers through the first month-plus of 2025.

Indiana is clearly in "prove it" mode and head coach Curt Cignetti is as fearless as they come, as is Oregon's head coach Dan Lanning. Look for some risky play calls on both sides, especially with the Hoosiers needing this statement win more than the Ducks.

Pittsburgh (+10, +310) at No. 25 Florida State

Pittsburgh got back on track with a blowout win over Boston College last week, but Florida State is reeling after dropping consecutive games to Virginia and Miami.

Perhaps the Seminoles got overhyped after beating an Alabama team that clearly was not in sync in Week 1, especially as FSU really hasn't beaten anyone of note since that upset win.

The Seminoles are the more talented team on paper but Pittsburgh kept things close in its two losses, including against a good Louisville team on Sept. 27. If the Panthers can hang in there in Tallahassee, perhaps they steal this one late.

Maryland (+6.5, +215) vs. Nebraska

Maryland appeared to be on its way to a 5-0 start to 2025 when it held a 20-0 lead over Washington last week, but the Terrapins couldn't hold on, surrendering 24 unanswered points over the final 20 minutes. They now face a Nebraska team that's only loss was 30-27 against Michigan.

The Terps' defense, outside of the fourth quarter against Washington, has been great in 2025, registering plenty of sacks and turnovers. Maryland also has one of the nation's best true freshmen in quarterback Malik Washington.

Nebraska looks like it may be inching closer and closer to Big Ten contention, and a win here would go a long way in the "Nebraska is back" conversation. Dylan Raiola has played well this year and the Cornhuskers look a lot better offensively than the last few seasons.

But Michigan made things tough on Raiola at times in that loss, and Maryland's pass rush has been as good as it gets this year. If the defensive front can get home, it may be a tough day for the Huskers.

Auburn (+3.5, +145) vs. No. 10 Georgia

Georgia bounced back from a tough home loss to Alabama with an easy win over Kentucky, but the Wildcats aren't really a threat when it comes to SEC teams. Auburn isn't really an SEC contender, either, especially with two conference losses, but the Tigers have kept things close against top teams like Oklahoma and Texas A&M so far.

Jackson Arnold hasn't proven he can beat a good defense yet, and this is as good of a test as he'll have until the Tigers face Alabama late in November. Two things that always help in upset spots are being at home as well as having a mobile quarterback. The Tigers have both of those going for them, which could prove useful in this potential upset bid.