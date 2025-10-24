As many SEC fans will be eager to tell you, it just means more in college football's most competitive conference. No better is that exemplified than in Saturday's Missouri vs. Vanderbilt game, with the loser potentially losing out on a College Football Playoff berth. The Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma showdown also has serious playoff implications, and both games are part of the three-leg SEC parlay we've put together at BetMGM. College football betting veterans and newcomers alike should check out this parlay if you're interested in getting on Saturday's action.

College football Week 9 SEC parlay at BetMGM

Ole Miss +5.5 at Oklahoma (-115)

Missouri +2.5 at Vanderbilt (-105)

Texas -7.5 at Mississippi State (-105)

Final odds: +613 (wager $100 to win $613) at BetMGM

Ole Miss +5.5 at Oklahoma

Lane Kiffin has his work cut out for him in Norman, as the Sooners lead the country in total defense. The Rebs will need to be at their best to take care of business against Oklahoma, and with rumors swirling that this may be Kiffin's last season at Ole Miss before leaving for greener pastures, this is a game the Rebs simply have to have if they want to put their best foot forward for the selection committee. This is the toughest contest left on the Rebs' schedule. Expect a standout effort. The SportsLine Projection Model has Ole Miss covering in 68% of its simulations.

Missouri +2.5 at Vanderbilt

Both teams have plenty of tough battles remaining, and while it's hard to see either side running the table, it's not exactly impossible either given how good Mizzou and Vandy have looked. The loser of this game, however, will likely have a difficult time finding a seat at the table when the College Football Playoff field is finalized. Eli Drinkwitz's team will come to play, especially considering its remaining currently ranked foes (No. 3 Texas A&M and No. 13 Oklahoma) are tougher than Vandy's (No. 22 Texas, No. 17 Tennessee). The Tigers cover in 65% of the model's simulations.

Texas -7.5 at Mississippi State

Texas is not the juggernaut many expected. But the Longhorns are still good enough to be ranked No. 22, and this is a game that truly good SEC teams win -- even on the road. This is a chance for Steve Sarkisian to show that the Longhorns shouldn't be thought of as also-rans. Look for the Longhorns to cover this road spread, and to potentially do so quite handily. Texas covers in 61% of the model's simulations.