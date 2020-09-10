The ACC has joined the group chat, kicking off its 2020 college football season here in Week 2, with 11 of its 15 members in action between Thursday and Saturday night. The impact of playing in the midst of a pandemic has already been felt with NC State and Virginia Tech moving their scheduled opener from Sept. 12 to Sept. 26 after the Wolfpack had to shut down all athletics activities due to positive tests and contact tracing, while Boston College and Virginia lost their scheduled nonconference games against Ohio and VMI, respectively, when their opponents decided to postpone their seasons.

But the slate for Week 2 remains intriguing with four conference games that include No. 1 Clemson in prime time and the ACC debuts of both Notre Dame and new Florida State coach Mike Norvell. Each week we're going to be here laying out our leans, locks and favorite betting angles for all of the ACC games, so let's not waste any more time and get to the picks.

Thursday: UAB at Miami (-14.5): Expectations for the Hurricanes' offense with D'Eriq King and new offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee have set a pretty high bar for their performance in this game, so don't let some season-opening struggles dissuade your expectations for what King and Co. can do this season. First and foremost, UAB is a strong Conference USA team with an excellent defense. They are going to provide resistance at the line of scrimmage and make Miami work for everything. Second, it's not UAB's season opener! I think the Blazers having knocked off the rust is another advantage and as this line dances out in Miami's favor following news of some COVID-related player absences, I like the underdog play even more. Pick: UAB +14.5

Syracuse at No. 18 North Carolina (-22.5): This is a big whopping number for a conference game that will be the first action for either team after limited-to-no spring and a socially distanced preseason camp. While I'm all in on North Carolina having one of the best offenses in the ACC this season, you have to leave room for some first week hiccups in your expectations for this game. Then I'm looking at Tommy DeVito and wondering if, after a very disappointing 2019, he's taken the steps forward to go put a couple touchdowns on the board against North Carolina's defense. Tar Heels win handily, but more than three touchdowns is a big ask at this point in the season. Pick: Syracuse +22.5

Duke at No. 10 Notre Dame (-20): The Fighting Irish have a team that can win the ACC Championship in its one year of full membership and compete for a College Football Playoff spot. With one of the best offensive lines in the country, veteran quarterback play, a loaded running back room and a rock solid defense, there's a lot to like about Notre Dame as a strong and steady player in the title race. But what's lacking, at least on paper, is the explosiveness on the outside that can really stress defenses and break game open. Meanwhile, I like Duke defensively, especially along the defensive line, and don't see them giving up a lot of explosive plays despite an on-paper mismatch against the Irish. So it's concern for Notre Dame's offense, and some faith in Duke's defense, that's powering my strongest angle on this game, eyeing a 30-10 kind of result. Pick: Under 54.5

Georgia Tech at Florida State (-12.5): Mike Norvell is hoping to avoid the kind of ominous start that Willie Taggart had to his Florida State tenure, losing at home in Game 1 to a conference opponent with an atrocious offensive showing. Can James Blackman get the offense going as he takes the field for his third head coach and fourth offensive coordinator? Florida State looks strong defensively and has top-end playmaking, but the lack of consistency on offense is a bad habit that fans are hoping to see kicked under Norvell's guidance. If Florida State can run the ball effectively -- a staple of Norvell's Memphis teams -- it will open up everything else, and pave a path to covertown. Pick: Florida State -12.5

No. 1 Clemson at Wake Forest (+33): National television is going to be a heck of a stage for the entire country to realize that Clemson's defensive line is right back to 2017-18 levels of depth and dominance. Sophomore Tyler Davis is going to be one of the best interior defensive linemen in the country this season, fellow sophomore K.J. Henry is ready to be the next great Clemson pass rusher and the true freshman duo of Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy have "over-delivered" on their five-star promise, according to Clemson's coaches. That group is going to run five or six deep with players that could start on any line in the conference, and it's going to cause all kinds of problems for Wake Forest in this matchup. Even if Trevor Lawrence gets off to a 2019-like slow start with Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross gone, the defense will be so disruptive it will be tough for the Deacs' offense to get in any kind of rhythm. Pick: Clemson -33

Western Kentucky at Louisville (-11.5): When these two teams met in Nashville last season, it was one of the first chapters in Micale Cunningham's breakout as Louisville's starting quarterback. Puma Pass was ruled out with an injury prior to kickoff and Cunningham came into lead four first-half scoring drives before leaving in the third quarter after a hit to the head. Evan Conley guided the Cardinals the rest of the way to 17-point win, with most of WKU's offensive success coming in the second half. Now Cunningham returns as the entrenched starter along with an offense that finished as one of the prolific in the ACC in 2019. WKU is led by its defense, particularly defensive end DeAngelo Malone, but the continuity of the Cardinals' offense will win out in yet another three-score win. Pick: Louisville -11.5

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 2? Visit SportsLine for the latest Week 2 college football odds and to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $3,500 in profit over the past four seasons, and find out.