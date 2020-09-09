As you've already seen, there is real, live football being played on your television. That means there's real, live football on which to wager. Of course, trying to do so in a pandemic year adds another level of sweats to the process and be prepared for a lot of wonky results.

The Big 12 kicks off its schedule in Week 2 (Sept. 12) with eight nonconference matchups. Three others -- SMU-TCU, Louisiana Tech-Baylor and Tulsa-Oklahoma State -- have been postponed due to COVID-19. But for the other games, spreads have been published so now it's time to get to the picks for each team's opening game. All lines courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook.

Note that Missouri State vs. Oklahoma, Eastern Kentucky vs. West Virginia, and Houston Baptist vs. Texas Tech are off the board at William Hill because of FCS matchups

No. 23 Iowa State (-11.5) vs. Louisiana: This is my must-watch game with a Big 12 team for Week 2. The Cyclones are once again a dark horse team to make the Big 12 Championship Game. Quarterback Brock Purdy is one of the league's best and coach Matt Campbell has built a consistent winner in Ames. But Louisiana has some mojo. Levi Lewis was one of the Sun Belt's most efficient quarterbacks in 2019 and Elijah Mitchell is a 1,000-yard back. The Ragin' Cajuns have a good number of returning starters on both sides from a team that won 11 games last year and finished at the top of the Sun Belt in scoring defense. The Cyclones will probably win, but ... be careful. Pick: Louisiana +11.5

Kansas State (-10.5) vs. Arkansas State: This game has some low-key intrigue as well. Arkansas State gave Memphis a game for a half in Week 1 before losing 37-24. K-State has to break in a lot of new starters on offense, but some of those starters have been contributors in the past and quarterback Skylar Thompson is legit. If the Wildcats can get past some question marks along the offensive line, they should win pretty comfortably. Having that extra week to scout the Red Wolves helps, too. Pick: Kansas State -10.5

Texas (-43) vs. UTEP: Let the record show that picking games like these are the worst. The total (59) is probably the more interesting play here. UTEP's a tough gig and obviously Texas is lightyears better. The only real question is when the Longhorns will let up -- and whether that'll be enough to win by at least 43 points or if some garbage time touchdown lands you in the Bad Beats Hall of Shame. On paper, I don't see any reason for Texas to hiccup. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger and this offense should pick apart the Miners so I'll lay the points. Pick: Texas -43

Kansas (-7) vs. Coastal Carolina: Friends, we are getting Coastal Carolina at Kansas at 10 p.m. on a Saturday night, basically acting as our ad hoc #Pac12AfterDark. Many blessings. Anyway, Coastal Carolina actually beat Kansas 12-7 in Lawrence a year ago, but the Jayhawks had two turnovers and went 0-for-3 on fourth downs. They can't afford to play that poorly again. Coastal Carolina, while not flashy on offense, can play ball control while Kansas has a lot to improve on defensively after finishing last in the Big 12 in points per game allowed in 2019. The bright spot is that Kansas does have some offensive weapons like running back Pooka Williams and receiver Andrew Parchment. Is it enough? Maybe, but how much longer are the Jayhawks willing to be in dog fights with sub-par Group of Five teams? This is a chance to show you're improving as a program. Pick: Kansas -7