The Big Ten has some very intriguing games this weekend that could offer a clearer picture of how the East Division will shake out, and one of the biggest matchups in this week's conference slate features No. 13 Indiana hosting No. 23 Michigan.

The Michigan-Indiana matchup is the lone battle of two ranked teams in the Big Ten this week. This is the highest that Indiana has been ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll since the 1987 season when the Hoosiers were ranked No. 11 in Week 9. Other than Ohio State, Indiana is the only unbeaten team in the Big Ten East through the first two games of the conference-only schedule. Indiana holds victories over Penn State and Rutgers on its resume, and looked like a contender in each win.

Meanwhile, Michigan enters Saturday's matchup with a mixed bag in their first two games of the 2020 season. Michigan rose to the occasion and absolutely dominated Minnesota in a 49-24 decision to open its season. However, the Wolverines came back down to Earth last weekend as they fell to in-state rival Michigan State in a close affair. Michigan lacked the big plays that propelled them to a win over Minnesota as quarterback Joe Milton failed to toss a touchdown pass in the loss.

There's quite a bit on the line across the conference, so let's dive into this week's Big Ten picks.

Odds below provided via William Hill Sportsbook.

No. 23 Michigan (-3) at No. 13 Indiana: The Wolverines come into this one with a 1-1 record, which may not be all that surprising. However, the path to which Michigan got there is. Personally, I had Michigan on upset alert against Minnesota rather than Michigan State. Jim Harbaugh's big-game track record isn't exactly a great one, so this is one that the Wolverines desperately need to win in order to keep pace in the East. This is a group that has relied on the ground game in the first two games, and considering that Indiana has given up 185.5 rushing yards per game, this is the Wolverines' ticket. Expect a heavy dose of Zach Charbonnet, Hassan Haskins and Co. Pick: Michigan (-3)

Michigan State at Iowa (-6.5): Entering the second week of Big Ten play, many believed that new Spartans coach Mel Tucker could be in for a long first season after falling to Rutgers in the opener. Michigan State, however, earned a potential season-altering victory over Michigan in which its defense rose to the occasion. Now, Michigan State faces an Iowa team that has lost its first two games by just five total points to Purdue and Northwestern. Iowa just hasn't been all that impressive, and its opponents aren't exactly the class of the Big Ten. I wouldn't be surprised if the Spartans win outright, and if you're going to get a touchdown, I'm placing that bet all day. Pick: Michigan State (+6.5)

Nebraska at Northwestern (-3.5): This is one of the tougher games to forecast on this week's Big Ten slate. Nebraska got dismantled by Ohio State in the opening week and had their scheduled second game against Wisconsin canceled due to a COVID-19 within the Badgers program. On the other hand, I've liked what I've seen from Northwestern so far. The Wildcats haven't asked quarterback Peyton Ramsey to do too much and have relied on their Big Ten-leading rushing attack. Expect Isaiah Bowser and Drake Anderson to continue to thrive as Northwestern moves to 3-0. Pick: Northwestern (-3.5)



Maryland at Penn State (-25): This is one line that is extremely surprising to me. Don't get me wrong, Maryland hasn't exactly been a Big Ten juggernaut since joining the conference in 2014, but the Terrapins looked fairly impressive in their upset win over Minnesota last week. Taulia Tagovailoa absolutely lit the world on fire, and Penn State has surrendered the fourth-most points in the Big Ten. I'm not suggesting that Maryland wins this game outright, but I have very little doubt that the Terps cover the 25-point line. Pick: Maryland (+25)



Minnesota (-7) at Illinois: There have been a few surprises in the Big Ten's first two weeks this season. One of the biggest has to be that of Minnesota. The Golden Gophers won 11 games in 2019, and the program took a jump to the next level. With a lot of their offensive talent coming back, it's definitely surprising that Minnesota is 0-2. No one, including myself, saw the Maryland loss coming. This is the week that the Golden Gophers get back on track, though. Illinois has struggled to defend the run, and Mohamed Ibrahim leads the Big Ten in rushing by a large margin. Expect Ibrahim to feed on the Illini defense as the Gophers get their first win. Pick: Minnesota (-7)



Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio State (-38): This isn't the normal Rutgers team that we've seen year in and year out. The Scarlet Knights have looked competitive in their first two games, but Ohio State is one of the best teams in the country for a reason. Nebraska, who I'd say has more talent on both sides of the ball than Rutgers, got absolutely steamrolled by Ohio State in the first week of Big Ten play. While 38 points is a lot, I believe the Buckeyes shouldn't have too much of a problem covering that margin, especially with the game being in The Horseshoe. Justin Fields has a field day in this one, and the Buckeyes flex their muscles. Pick: Ohio State (-38)

Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 10, and which Pac-12 team will pull off a shocking upset? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,100 in profit over the past four-plus seasons -- and find out.