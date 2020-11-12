One of the Big Ten's mantras this season could be to "expect the unexpected". Through the first three weeks of the conference slate, we've seen Indiana and Maryland become the talk of the East Division with Northwestern also starting strong at 3-0. In addition, Wisconsin has been limited to just one game as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak within its program. Speaking of COVID-19, Maryland also had an outbreak and its showdown with No. 3 Ohio State was canceled this week.

With that game off the books, a lot of the attention shifts to No. 10 Indiana as the Hoosiers attempt to remain unbeaten. Indiana entered the 2020 season coming off of an 8-5 campaign -- the first time since 1993 that the Hoosiers won eight games in a season. Indiana has defeated the likes of Michigan and Penn State so far this season and the sky really could be the limit for this group.

Let's take a closer look at the conference's schedule with this week's Big Ten picks.

Iowa at Minnesota

It certainly hasn't been the start that Minnesota expected heading into the 2020 season. After dropping their first two games, the Golden Gophers did get back on track with a dominant win over Illinois last week. Star running back Mohamed Ibrahim continued his dominance, but may hit his first roadblock against Iowa. While I don't expect him to rip off 200 yards on the ground, Ibrahim is still going to do enough to pace the Minnesota offense. Iowa did throttle Michigan State last week, but I don't see that trend continuing. Give me Minnesota and the points. Pick: Minnesota (+3.5)

Penn State at Nebraska

If you said that Penn State would be 0-3 to start the season with losses to Indiana, Maryland and Ohio State, I wouldn't believe you. Penn State isn't quite the team of a year ago and likely wasn't beating Ohio State regardless, but this is a group that is struggling. While the defense definitely misses Micah Parsons, the offense's shortcomings are responsible for the majority of their struggles. If the Nittany Lions want to top the Cornhuskers, quarterback Sean Clifford needs to play smart and limit the turnovers. Nebraska isn't exactly an offensive juggernaut, so I think that Penn State finally gets back to their winning ways. Pick: Penn State (-3.5)

Illinois vs. Rutgers

Rutgers pulled off one of the more shocking wins of the Big Ten's opening week with a 38-27 win over Michigan State. Unfortunately for the Scarlet Knights, they ran into a pair of battle-tested ranked teams in Indiana and Ohio State to follow. On the other hand, Illinois has dropped its first three games and hasn't scored more than 24 points. While that's not ideal, I'm gladly going to take the over in this one. It just makes too much sense considering that Illinois and Rutgers are in the bottom two of the conference in terms of giving up points. While these aren't the two most high-powered offenses, there will still be plenty of points scored in this one. Pick: Over 52

No. 10 Indiana at Michigan State

If this game was being played last weekend, this might be difficult. However, Michigan State was absolutely torched by Iowa and made this one a little easier to forecast. Michigan State is surrendering 37.0 points per contest, so it shouldn't be too hard for quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and company to keep their well-oiled machine rolling along. Look for a balanced attack to get the job done and it wouldn't be a huge surprise if the Hoosiers jump out to a huge lead in the first half. Pick: Indiana (-7.5)

No. 23 Northwestern at Purdue

I really don't think that many people would've thought that this matchup would feature a pair of undefeated teams. Northwestern has been one of the more impressive teams in the Big Ten thus far and Peyton Ramsey has been great. The Wildcats were tested last week when their game against Nebraska went down to the wire. It wouldn't surprise me if this one was fairly close the bulk of the way on Saturday, but Northwestern will make enough plays on both sides of the football to come away with a victory. Pick: Northwestern (-3)

No. 13 Wisconsin at Michigan

This is certainly one of the stranger games on the Big Ten schedule this week. Wisconsin has just one game under its belt and Michigan has dropped back-to-back games to Michigan State and Indiana. Will the COVID-19 layoff affect the Badgers in their first game back? We truly don't know who will be under center for Wisconsin when the team takes the field. Offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph revealed that previous starter Graham Mertz remains in COVID-19 protocols and wouldn't divulge what quarterbacks were practicing. Usually uncertainty would force me to side with the underdog in this scenario, but I don't trust Jim Harbaugh as far as I can throw him. The Badgers will ride their defense and I expect whoever the starting quarterback is to be well-prepared. It'll be a close one, but Wisconsin pulls out the win. Pick: Wisconsin (-4)

