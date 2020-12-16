It's Championship Week, but the SEC Championship Game isn't the only game in town this year. Several "regular season" matchups have been moved to Dec. 19, which will give fans a feast of SEC football from noon ET until midnight.

The nightcap, of course, is for all the marbles. Alabama has a chance to polish off a perfect season, but standing in the way is a reeling Florida team that is coming off of an embarrassing loss to LSU. The Heisman Trophy could be decided on Saturday as well, as Florida's loss has opened the door for Alabama quarterback Mac Jones to make up ground on Gators signal-caller Kyle Trask. Saturday's showdown of quarterbacks could decide who wins college football's ultimate individual price.

And then … there is the coaching silly season. That carousel is spinning fast, with Auburn's opening serving as the biggest story in the conference.

Let's break down the SEC in the final weekend of conference play, make some picks and get you ready for Championship Week.

Appetizer: Vandy gets it right

As soon as news broke that Vanderbilt had hired Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea as its new head coach, the eyes of some cynics rolled. After all, things didn't work out well the last time Vandy hired a first-time head coach with a defensive background. In fact, they just fired him. It was Derek Mason.

Look beyond that, though. Vanderbilt is a unique job that has academic challenges and facilities disadvantages. Lea, a former Vanderbilt fullback from 2002-04, not only knows about those challenges but has been through them relatively recently (at least, by coaching standards). That matters a whole heck of a lot more than which side of the ball on which he has been primarily focused.

Lea is also a well-respected recruiter who has deep connections with high school coaches around the country. His goal should be to monetize the value of a Vanderbilt scholarship, not just while players are on campus but what the value is in the professional world. Former coach James Franklin did a great job of this, and there's no doubt that Lea will follow in his recruiting footsteps.

Main course: 'As the Plains Turn'

Auburn's decision to dismiss coach Gus Malzahn wasn't a surprise. Malzahn's offense grew stale over the last half-decade, and there was no sign of a change on the horizon.

So, now what?

Rumors of the promotion of defensive coordinator and interim coach Kevin Steele have persisted throughout the Auburn community, but there seems to be another side that is committed to not only Oregon coach Mario Cristobal but other head coaches around the country including Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and Liberty coach Hugh Freeze. A lot of this still centers around Steele, though. If the interim tag isn't taken off, it's likely that the majority of decision-makers will push for the new coach to keep Steele on as defensive coordinator.

Side note: can we please stop complaining about the $21 million buyout -- or coaching buyouts of any kind -- in comparison to the finances of the actual athletic department? The vast majority of buyout money comes from boosters and supporters, and far be it from any of us to dictate how private citizens spend their money. Plus, a healthy football program is in the best financial interest of the athletic department as a whole.

Desserts

Texas A&M's CFP chances aren't crazy. If Notre Dame beats Clemson and chalk holds in the SEC and Big Ten Championship Games, the Aggies should be in. It'd be a crime otherwise.



Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz should be in consideration for SEC Coach of the Year. His Tigers have been one of the most pleasant surprises of the season.



If Tennessee feels like its next coach is available now, it shouldn't waste time sticking with Jeremy Pruitt for another year. What would be the point in doing that?



Picks for Week 16

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 7 Florida (in Atlanta)

Latest Odds: Alabama Crimson Tide -17 Bet Now

The SEC Championship Game is going to look more like a victory lap for the Crimson Tide as they top off a perfect regular season and clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff. Teams have to score 40-plus points to beat Alabama, and I'm not sure Florida is going to be able to do that on Saturday. Why? Because Alabama's secondary will have its finest day. Florida's offense presents no threat on the ground. None. Zilch. A solid running game is the best way to keep Mac Jones and Co. on the sideline. As a result, the fast and athletic Tide defense will sit back and force quarterback Kyle Trask to fit passes into tight windows, which will result in at least two interceptions. Alabama running backs Najee Harris and Brian Robinson will grind it out in the second half to an easy cover. Pick: Alabama (-17)

No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee

Latest Odds: Texas A&M Aggies -14 Bet Now

I'm still not a fan of Tennessee's quarterback situation because coach Jeremy Pruitt insists to put J.T. Shrout out there instead of letting Harrison Bailey sling it for a full four quarters. This is a terrible matchup no matter who starts for the Vols, though. The Aggies defense has been the strength of the team, and that ferocious defensive front will be too much for Bailey or Shrout. Expect Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond and the offense to push for as many style points as possible in order to be more attractive to the CFP selection committee. Pick: Texas A&M (-14)

Missouri at Mississippi State

Latest Odds: Missouri Tigers -1 Bet Now

I know Missouri got blown out last week by Georgia … but come on. Listing the Tigers as only a two-point favorite over the offensively-challenged Bulldogs is just disrespectful. The Missouri front seven will have a field day against Bulldogs signal-caller Will Rogers, and running back Larry Rountree will polish off his career with a bang in a big win. Pick: Missouri (-2)

Ole Miss at LSU

Latest Odds: LSU Tigers +2.5 Bet Now

Max Johnson was great under center, and the Tigers secondary stood tall in the upset over Florida, but this is a different challenge. The goal of the Rebels offense is to run as many plays as possible and test the strength, conditioning and depth of opposing defenses. LSU just doesn't have that depth. This one will be a shootout, and Ole Miss will pull away for the slight upset. Pick: Ole Miss (+1)

Records: Straight up: 52-12 (4-1 last week) | ATS: 30-34 (3-2 last week)