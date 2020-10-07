It's the third week of SEC play, and there's another major rivalry game on the docket. No. 3 Georgia will host No. 14 Tennessee in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week in what is the biggest East division game to date. The Bulldogs picked up an emphatic 27-6 win over rival Auburn last weekend, while the Vols have the longest Power Five winning streak in the country at eight.

It isn't the only game in town, though. No. 4 Florida will head to College Station with its 2-0 record to take on No. 21 Texas A&M, which is coming off a brutal loss last weekend to second-ranked Alabama. Speaking of Alabama, the teacher will square off with the student in Oxford when Nick Saban's Crimson Tide visit his former offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Let's try to get hot with some SEC picks against the spread.

Record straight up: 11-3

Record against the spread: 4-9

All lines courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook

No. 14 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia (-12.5): The Bulldogs dominated Auburn in the trenches last week, but the Volunteers will present more of a challenge in that department this weekend between the hedges. Trey Smith, Cade Mays and the rest of the big uglies for the Vols punished Missouri and South Carolina up front. Plus, they have a talented one-two punch at running back in Eric Gray and Ty Chandler. Georgia's offense is built around its running game with Zamir White and James Cook, and there won't be a reason to change that now. This will be an old-school fist fight that will remain close in the fourth quarter. Take the Volunteers to win and Bulldogs to cover. Oh, and pound that under. Pick: Tennessee (+12.5)

No. 4 Florida (-6.5) at No. 21 Texas A&M: The Aggies couldn't go score-for-score against Alabama last weekend and will have the same problem this weekend against the Gators. Quarterback Kyle Trask just has too many weapons. There's no way Texas A&M is going to let tight end Kyle Pitts beat them, which means that Trevon Grimes, Kadarius Toney and the rest of the Gator speedsters will be put in one-on-one situations. Good luck with that. Florida's defense hasn't been great, but it's not like we can trust Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond at this point in his career. Pick: Florida (-6.5)

No. 2 Alabama (-23) at Ole Miss: Remember in December when we all got jacked up to see Saban and Kiffin square off? Well, it's here, and I couldn't be more excited. Kiffin has a potent offense and you know that he has plenty of tricks up his sleeve that he's been holding back during the first two games. Then, there's the personal aspect of this. It's no secret that the Saban-Kiffin relationship ended on a sour note. Will Saban run it up on his former offensive coordinator? I don't think so. In fact, I think the exact opposite will happen. Saban knows that Jerrion Ealy, Matt Corral, Elijah Moore and the rest of those Rebels playmakers can change the feel of a game in a hurry. Instead of taking more of a risk, Saban's offense will have an exceptionally bland, vanilla taste in the second half -- especially if the weather is bad. Pick: Ole Miss (+23)

Arkansas at No. 13 Auburn (-14): What did we learn about Auburn last week against Georgia? It is brutal along the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. What did we learn about Arkansas during its first two games of the season? It is a heck of a lot better along both lines of scrimmage than anybody outside of Fayetteville expected. That, coupled with the threat of inclement weather, will make this one even sloppier than expected. Tigers' quarterback Bo Nix and wide receiver Seth Williams will make a few plays late to get a win ... but it won't be by two or more touchdowns. Pick: Arkansas (+14)

Missouri at. No. 17 LSU (-20.5): This one is sketchy for a lot of reasons including the threat of Hurricane Delta having an impact on not only how the game is played, but if the game is played at all. Assuming that it is, it's hard for me to think that Connor Bazelak is going to have the same kind of success -- or any success at all -- against a Tigers defense that looked pretty solid last week at Vanderbilt. Because of that, expect Tigers to play ground-and-pound football with their stable of running backs, led by John Emery Jr., and pull away in the fourth quarter. Pick: LSU (-20.5)

Mississippi State at Kentucky (-2.5): It's time for Bulldogs coach Mike Leach to show the world what his team really is after it fell back down to Earth last weekend in a loss to Arkansas. There will be another one coming this weekend. Wildcats coach Mark Stoops is one of the most brilliant defensive minds in the country, and you can bet that he has poured over the film this week to find out what the Razorbacks did well against the air raid (see: a lot of zone). His defense, coupled with a stout rushing attack that will limit Mississippi State's possessions, will earn the Wildcats a rather comfortable win. Pick: Kentucky (-2.5)

South Carolina (-13) at Vanderbilt: Does an 0-2 South Carolina team deserve nearly two touchdowns on the road against anybody? Yes. Yes it does. Running back Kevin Harris looked like a budding superstar last weekend against Florida. He will go off against a Commodores defense that showed its true colors last week when they got smoked by LSU. Harris will go off, quarterback Collin Hill will get comfortable and the Gamecocks will pull away in the fourth quarter. Pick: South Carolina (-13)

