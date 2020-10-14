The two remaining undefeated teams in the SEC will walk into Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa for the biggest game of the 2020 regular season. No. 3 Georgia will square off with No. 2 Alabama in a game that not only will have a major impact on the race for the College Football Playoff, but will leave the loser with little margin for error during the rest of the season.

It isn't the only show in the South, though. LSU is reeling after losing to Missouri and falling to 1-2, but has a chance to get right against No. 10 Florida in The Swamp. It's unlikely that the Tigers can find their way to the SEC Championship Game, but a win over the cross-division rival Gators would hand them their second loss and likely eliminate them from the East division race.

Let's take a spin around the conference in this week's edition of SEC Smothered and Covered.

Appetizer: I was wrong about Mac Jones

Accountability is important in life, and I'm going to hold myself accountable for a fall camp prediction that was WAY wrong. Alabama quarterback Mac Jones isn't a game-manager … he's a difference-maker. A big-time difference-maker. He leads the nation in passing efficiency on passes that travel more than 15 yards in the air (353.6) and is second in completion percentage in the same metric (68.2%) behind BYU's Zach Wilson.

Sure, it helps to have DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and John Metchie III on the other end of those passes. But they still have to get there. Jones has shown through three games that he has the ability to do that consistently in any coverage.

That's not to say that freshman Bryce Young can't handle the pressure. Maybe he can. But he's going to have to wait until Jones, a redshirt junior, wraps up a season that could lead him to New York City as a Heisman Trophy finalist and onto the first round of NFL draft boards.

Main course: Just how good is Georgia's defense?

"Dominant." "Suffocating." "Violent."

These are all words that can be (and have been) used to describe Georgia's defense through the first three games of the season. Let's break down why those adjectives exist, shall we?

The Bulldogs have allowed just 236.7 yards per game. Of teams to play more than one game this year, that ranks No. 1. The 3.70 yards per play allowed tops Mississippi State by 0.54 yards, the second-best mark in the conference.

Rush defense? Yeah, the Bulldogs aren't too shabby there. They lead the nation in rushing defense at 38.33 yards per game --13.67 yards per game ahead of second-place Pittsburgh. The -1 yards that it gave up to Tennessee last weekend was one of the most impressive performances in recent memory considering the Volunteers were coming off of a 232-yard performance vs. Missouri and boast one of the best offensive lines in the country.

And when the field shrinks close to the end zone, the Bulldogs have been perfect. They haven't given up a single touchdown when opponents enter the red zone. The only other team that can say that is Air Force, which has only played one game. Perhaps more impressive is that the Bulldogs have only allowed two red zone trips over the first three games of the season. Come on … that's just not fair.

Speaking of unfair, the Bulldogs lead the SEC giving up 12.3 points per game -- 10.4 points per game fewer than second-place Auburn.

They have their biggest test of the young season on Saturday against the Crimson Tide in what can only be described as a strength-on-strength battle for the ages.

Dessert: Justified anger

LSU and Florida fans shouldn't just be frustrated with defensive coordinators Bo Pelini and Todd Grantham, respectively. They should be angry. No, that isn't strong enough. They should be FURIOUS.

Pelini has over-coached his Tigers so much so that they are utterly confused on the field. Missouri's offensive success against LSU on Saturday wasn't due to a lack of talent, lack of effort or lack of depth on the Tigers roster. It was confusion over a defensive playbook that reads more like an encyclopedia.

"I don't care if we have to play one defense or one coverage," coach Ed Orgeron said on Monday. "Play it. Play it right. Do whatever we need to do, put our athletes in a good position and let them make plays."

Florida's problems can be boiled down to one phrase that has been bouncing around the SEC for more than a decade: "Third and Grantham."

Grantham's unit has given up first downs on 27-of-46 attempts (58.7%) -- the second-worst mark in the nation. That's inexcusable no matter how many roster holes exist. After all, this is Florida. It's not like there's a lack of talent.

Florida doesn't stand a chance in the SEC East if it doesn't fix its third-down defense.

Picks

Record straight up: 16-5 (4-2 last week)

Record against the spread: 8-12 (4-3 last week)

All lines courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook

No. 3 Georgia at No. 2 Alabama (-6): The Crimson Tide defense was atrocious last week against Ole Miss, but the Rebels used tempo -- something that Alabama has always struggled with. Georgia doesn't work at a ludicrous speed. It's more methodical. It operates the way that Alabama wants opposing offenses to operate. Alabama's offense is good enough to get to 30 and force Stetson Bennett IV to do more than manage a game. He won't be able to in the first road start of his career. Pick: Alabama (-6)

LSU at No. 10 Florida (-13): LSU has been bad … but it's giving two touchdowns to a Florida team that can't stop anybody on third down? No way. This is easy money. The Tigers won't win because, let's be honest, its defense is embarrassing. But quarterback Myles Brennan, wide receiver Terrace Marshall and the rest of that group has been money over the last two games. The Gators will get the win, but LSU's offense will keep it close in what will likely be a shootout in The Swamp. Pick: LSU (+13)

No. 11 Texas A&M (-6.5) at Mississippi State: I'm sorry, is this Week 2? Are we still buying into Mike Leach and the Bulldogs' Air Raid offense? Why? Arkansas and Kentucky showed that sitting back and forcing KJ Costello to find receivers underneath will stifle that system. The Bulldogs threw 70 passes last week vs. Kentucky and scored two points. TWO. Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond will toss for 300-plus yards, find the end zone four times and lead his team to a blowout win. Pick: Texas A&M (-6.5)

No. 15 Auburn (-3.5) at South Carolina: Look, Auburn's offense is atrocious. The offensive line can't block, quarterback Bo Nix has happy feet and offensive coordinator Chad Morris' play-calling is as vanilla as soft serve ice cream. But they found a spark over the last two games in running back Tank Bigsby. The Gamecocks have been stout against the run, but Bigsby will give support to wide receiver Seth Williams and the Tigers passing game to lead the Tigers to tight, nail-biting cover. Pick: Auburn (-3.5)

Kentucky at No. 18 Tennessee (-6): The Vols were gifted two touchdowns by Georgia last week before getting run out of Sanford Stadium. The offensive line struggled and quarterback Jarrett Guarantano was erratic -- as has been the case for the majority of his career. It's hard to imagine the Vols winning big over a Kentucky team that is well-coached defensively, has a multi-dimensional rushing attack and has momentum coming off its first win of the season. Take the Vols … but Kentucky will keep it closer than a touchdown. Pick: Kentucky (+6)

Ole Miss (-3) at Arkansas: The world got to see just how dangerous the Rebels offense is last weekend, and that momentum will carry over to this week's matchup vs. the Razorbacks. Arkansas' defense has been solid, but Lane Kiffin and Co. are potent enough to put up 30-plus points. Can the Hogs keep up? Unlikely, even against the porous Rebels defense. Pick: Ole Miss (-3)

