College football picks, odds, lines for Week 6: Michigan should handle Michigan State

Each week, I will use this space to tell you what I think are a few of the best bets heading into the weekend. I will also throw in an upset of the week, which will be a team that is at least a touchdown underdog that I am picking to win outright.

Penn State Nittany Lions came through for me last week, but the Nittany Lions were alone. That means a second straight 1-2 week, dropping my record for the season to 9-5-1. My upset special also fell short, although Wake Forest Demon Deacons did cover. I am now 2-3 on the upset special for the season.

Week 6 Picks

Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Wolverines (-10): Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh complained about the hit at Purdue Boilermakers that knocked out QB Wilton Speight , but the Boilermakers may have done him a favor by forcing him to use backup John O'Korn . The offense picked up after that as the Wolverines ran away from Purdue in the second half. Michigan State is hitting the road for the first time this season and the Spartans did not look good against Notre Dame Fighting Irish at home. Michigan is at least a step up in competition from the Irish. Pick: Michigan (-10)

Penn State at Northwestern Wildcats (+14.5): Penn State takes to the road for only the second time this season. The first time, the Nittany Lions needed a touchdown on the final play to knock off Iowa Hawkeyes . I expect a more inspired performance this time out against the Wildcats, which have been disappointing so far. Pick: Penn State (-14.5)

San Diego State Aztecs at UNLV Rebels (+10.5): UNLV started the season as the victim of the biggest upset in the history of college football when the Rebels lost at home to Howard. It has been better since then, as they have won twice sandwiched around a blowout at Ohio State Buckeyes . The Aztecs aren't as good as the Buckeyes, but they should also be able to blow out the Rebels. Pick: San Diego State (-10.5)

Upset of the Week

Southern Methodist Mustangs at Houston Cougars (-6.5): Who would have thought that SMU would be the more explosive offensive team in this matchup? Things have change quickly at Houston, which is more of a defensive team so far this season. Only Texas Tech Red Raiders has managed to score more than 16 points against the Cougars, which was Houston's only defeat so far this season. SMU, on the other hand, is lighting up the scoreboard, having been held under 44 only once in a loss at TCU Horned Frogs . I think SMU will get enough to not just keep this close, but upset the Cougars. Pick: SMU (+6.5)

Other CFP candidates in action

Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas A&M Aggies (-26.5) Pick: Texas A&M

Wake Forest at Clemson Tigers (-21.5) Pick: Clemson