The 2025 college football season is nearing the midway point, and as the weather cools around the country it's time for teams to separate themselves after a chaotic first six weeks of action.

There are a few opportunities for that to happen in some marquee games this week, but even beyond those top 25 showdowns, Week 7 offers an opportunity to learn something about those teams a bit further down the standings. Some still have a glimmer of hope for a run to a conference title. Others are trying to claw their way to bowl eligibility. And some are simply trying to scratch out a much-needed win after a rough start.

Here, as is the case every week, I've got plays for ten games outside of those spotlight matchups. It's been a bit of a slog the last couple weeks, but like many of the 20 teams in this game, hope abounds for a midseason surge.

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Last Week: 4-6

Season Total: 29-29

Rutgers overs. That's the principle at play here on Friday night. The Scarlet Knights are 5-0-0 to the over this season, and I expect to continue in Seattle. Washington's offense finally woke up in the fourth quarter at Maryland after getting beat up by Ohio State two weeks ago, and I think they'll be in full flight from the start this week. On the other side, Athan Kaliakmanis is spinnin' the pill this year for Rutgers, and I think we're in for another shootout involving the Scarlet Knights. Pick: Over 60.5

We're sticking with the trends out of the gate here in the Big Ten. Michigan State is 4-1-0 to the over this season, and while I'm not sold on UCLA's offense suddenly being a juggernaut after shocking Penn State, I am encouraged enough to think they can put some points on a leaky Spartans defense. Michigan State desperately needs this win, and UCLA's defense will gladly give up points in bunches, so I expect Aidan Chiles to have a bounce back performance at home. I wouldn't hate laying it with the Spartans either, but let's rock with the over and we can hope to have this one cashing before the fourth quarter. Pick: Over 54.5

No. 4 Ole Miss was supposed to play Wake Forest this week, but the Deacs bought out of the second leg of a home-and-home after getting worked in Winston-Salem last year. Who was there, desperate to schedule a big game? The Pac-2. The Deacs are in Corvallis (Bonus pick: Oregon State ML) and Wazzu makes the long flight to Oxford for a 12:45 p.m. ET kickoff. That's a real tough spot for the Cougars and I do not think this is going to go well for them early. Beyond the body-clock issues, Ole Miss has every reason to try and put this to bed in the first half with a trip to No. 10 Georgia on the schedule next week. Rebels go big early. Pick: Ole Miss first half -18.5

If not now, when? That's my question to you, Minutemen. You've spent the last six weeks getting absolutely bludgeoned by your opponents, but now you finally get someone in your weight class. If you don't win here, against Kent State, when will you win? No, you couldn't get it done against Bryant at home, but that's in the past. This is the present. This is the here and now, and it's time to get back on that horse and ride it to victory. Give me 60 minutes, men. That's all I ask. Pick: UMass +2.5

Air Force just got done losing a heartbreaker to Navy in a rivalry game on the road where they put everything into it and now has to fly back to Vegas to face a good UNLV squad that's been grinding out some tough wins on the road and finally gets to come home. I think UNLV is going to score at will in this game. I don't hate taking the over (because UNLV's defense will give it up some), but I'd rather just lay it with the Rebels at home. Pick: UNLV -6.5

Northwestern vs. Penn State

It is Show Some Pride Saturday for Penn State. The loss at UCLA was horrific, and if this team has a modicum of self respect, they'll come out angry and looking to take out some frustration on the Wildcats. Northwestern is not a good team, especially on the road, and three weeks ago this line would've been closer to 30. Show me you care, Nittany Lions. Show me you care about how people talk about you. Show me you care about your coach, who everyone wants fired. Do what you're supposed to against the Wildcats, and do it from the jump. Pick: Penn State first half -11.5

Nebraska vs. Maryland

Everyone is ready to bail on Maryland after their collapse last week against Washington. Same old Terps, getting off to a strong September start before the wheels come off, right? Not so fast, my friend. This is going to be the first true road game for Nebraska this season (they went "on the road" to Arrowhead to play Cincinnati in front of a 95% Nebraska crowd), and while College Park isn't exactly on the list of toughest places to play, I think that'll present some challenges for Dylan Raiola and company. I'm a Malik Washington believer, and while it can be frustrating watching his receivers not help him out, I think he's good enough to keep the Terps in this game to the end and at least get the cover. I wouldn't be surprised by Maryland getting it done on the field, but I'll gladly take the points. Pick: Maryland +6.5

San Jose State has played in some bananas games of late, but a trip to Laramie has a tendency to grind offenses to a halt. It's not supposed to turn into a hail storm Saturday, but it'll still be chilly and breezy to create a bit of home field advantage for the Cowboys, who would love to turn this game into a slugfest. I like Wyoming to dictate tempo here and keep this one under the number. Pick: Under 49.5

The Cardinals aren't very good, but I just can't abide by this Western Michigan team laying more than a touchdown in conference play. Ball State has been competitive when it has been playing in their weight class this season, with a win over Ohio and a 6-point loss to UConn on the road. I believe the Cardinals can go into Kalamazoo and keep this one inside a touchdown. Pick: Ball State +9.5

Rice has played in five games against FBS competition. None of those games have made it to 50 points. I expect the Owls to continue grinding clock with their ground game against the Roadrunners, and while it'll probably get a bit sweaty, I'm going to put my faith in Rice to do its part in keeping this under the total. Pick: Under 49.5