The SEC will once again take center stage in Week 4 of the 2025 college football season when the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners host the No. 22 Auburn Tigers in a clash of ranked teams. The Sooners are looking like a College Football Playoff contender after taking down Michigan in Week 2, while the Tigers try to break through in Hugh Freeze's third season on The Plains. This contest will also bring quarterback Jackson Arnold face to face with his former school, presenting him with a great opportunity to spoil what is looking like a promising campaign for Brent Venables' crew. We've got a play for Oklahoma vs. Auburn as part of a three-leg parlay at Caesars Sportsbook.

College football Week 4 SEC parlay

Final odds: +1049 (wager $100 to win $1,049) at Caesars Sportsbook

No. 11 Oklahoma -6.5 vs. No. 22 Auburn

Arnold never quite clicked at Oklahoma but he's been solid at Auburn through three games with eight total touchdowns. The Sooners were awesome containing Michigan's star recruit Bryce Underwood through the air and would like to force Arnold to beat them that way. Oklahoma gave up 125 rushing yards to running back Justice Haynes, so Auburn's Jeremiah Cobb could be instrumental in this contest. On the other side, John Mateer is putting up Heisman numbers for the Sooners and has powered them through some tough moments early in this season. This coaching matchup will pit the defensive-minded Venables against the offensive genius Freeze, who has pulled off some big upsets in his time at Ole Miss. I think the home crowd and Oklahoma's defense gives the Sooners the edge in this one.

Tulane +11.5 vs. No. 13 Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin's Mississippi teams always seem to trip up in the most random moment. I don't know if they'll lose to Tulane at home but they're going to be in for a fight. Jon Sumrall has picked up where Willie Fritz left off, winning nine games in his first season with the Green Wave. Tulane is 3-0 and coming off an upset win over Duke, so there's momentum for the road team. Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons has already thrown four interceptions through three games, so there's moments for Tulane to turn the Rebels over. I don't know that Tulane will pull off the upset but I like the Green Wave to keep this close enough to comfortably cover the spread.

Memphis money line vs. Arkansas

Home underdogs are generally good to back in college football. Memphis has been a rising program under Ryan Silverfield, quietly going for a third straight season with double-digit wins. The Tigers were rejected by the Big 12 as an expansion team and the conference might regret that decision by the end of this year. Silverfield's program is looking at a College Football Playoff berth if it can run the table, because that would mean a victory over South Florida. On the flip side, Arkansas is trying to recover after a close loss to Ole Miss in Week 3. The Razorbacks have never really taken off under Sam Pittman and this is the exact type of game they've regularly dropped in his tenure. I'll take Memphis as a home underdog to win outright on Saturday.