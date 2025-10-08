The SEC gets things going in Week 7 of the 2025 college football season with No. 8 Alabama heading to Columbia to take on No. 14 Missouri at 12 p.m. ET, followed by No. 6 Oklahoma battling Texas in the Red River Rivalry at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Sooners are hoping to get John Mateer back for this game, but can they win even if he doesn't suit up? Oklahoma winning is a part of this three-leg SEC parlay for Week 7 at BetMGM.

SEC parlay for Week 7

Missouri +3 vs. Alabama (-110)

Oklahoma ML vs. Texas (-105)

Texas A&M -7.5 vs. Florida (-105)





Final odds: +628 (wager $100 to win $628) at BetMGM



Missouri +3 vs. Alabama

This is one of the biggest games in Mizzou football history, especially in the Eli Drinkwitz era. The Tigers were dominated 34-0 in Tuscaloosa last year, but that game was only 13-0 at halftime. Missouri has its quarterback healthy and is at home this time around, which is enough reason to believe things will be different. The Tigers have routinely pulled off big wins at home in these situations, but you can buy the half-point to get Missouri +3.5 to avoid a push if you really want to. The Crimson Tide are coming off two big wins against Georgia and Vanderbilt but have struggled on the road under Kalen DeBoer. Back the Tigers here.

Oklahoma money line vs. Texas

Even if the Sooners do not have Mateer available for this game, they have one of the country's top defenses to stifle a Texas team that doesn't have a lot of confidence right now. Arch Manning has been more hype than production, and the Longhorns are now unranked after coming into the season as the No. 1 team in the nation. Oklahoma has legitimate College Football Playoff aspirations and will be playing with swagger in a rivalry game, which is never as straightforward as it seems. I like the Sooners regardless of who is taking snaps.

Texas A&M -7.5 vs. Florida

The Aggies had some trouble putting away Mississippi State before exploding for 17 points in the fourth quarter of a 31-9 win. Texas A&M's defense should be able to put pressure on DJ Lagway, who has a propensity to throw interceptions against better units on that side of the ball. The Gators are flying a bit high after the win over Texas, so this feels like an appropriate letdown spot for Billy Napier's team.