Oregon and UCLA were part of the Pac-12 but joined the Big Ten last season as part of college football's great realignment. The Ducks and Bruins have boosted the conference's profile tremendously, and both squads are part of a three-leg parlay featuring the Big Ten in Week 9 of the 2025 college football season.

College football Week 9 Big Ten parlay

UCLA +25.5 vs. No. 2 Indiana (-115)

Minnesota-Iowa Under 39.5 (-115)

No. 6 Oregon -33.5 vs. Wisconsin (-115)

Final odds: +533 (wager $100 to win $533)

UCLA +25.5 vs. Indiana

The Bruins have found life in recent weeks, upsetting Penn State before knocking off Michigan State and Maryland. UCLA's three-game win streak is likely going to end against No. 2 Indiana, but this is a massive spread for the Hoosiers to cover. Even though Curt Cignetti has no qualms about running up the score, the Bruins have shown they are capable of keeping up with even the best teams. Nico Iamaleava's injury might complicate things, but for now it appears the quarterback will play on Saturday. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has UCLA covering in 67% of simulations.

Minnesota-Iowa Under 39.5

This is a surprising line considering Iowa is actually averaging just under 30 points per game this season. However, the Hawkeyes are getting some inflated value after running up the score on Wisconsin and UMass. The Golden Gophers are averaging just under 27 points per game thanks to a 66-0 route of Northwestern State in Week 2. Iowa won this rivalry game 31-14 a year ago, but the previous two meetings both finished Under 23.5 points. I don't expect this game to be that bad offensively, but it'll come close.

Oregon -33.5 vs. Wisconsin

Let's be real; Dan Lanning is going to go for a massive number in this game. Oregon needs some style points to get some of its shine back, and the only way to do that is beat up on bad opponents. Wisconsin certainly fits the bill, and Ducks players might want the addition satisfaction of being the straw that broke Luke Fickell. The Badgers are one of the worst defensive teams in the country, and Oregon should cruise here.