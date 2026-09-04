If you're reading this, you made it. The 2026 college football season has arrived with the first full slate of games in Week 1.

None might be bigger for the sport than Clemson's trip to No. 11 LSU. The Battle of Tigers is also a showdown between the old school and new school in college sports.

On one sideline is Dabo Swinney, the longtime Clemson coach who avoids the transfer portal's treasure trove of talent as much as possible and is not afraid to call out rival coaches who tamper with his roster. Then you have Lane Kiffin, the acclaimed Portal King with the No. 1 transfer class at his new job and a bayou full of controversy as he fights the SEC -- and the SEC sues the school -- to play two former NFL players.

Everyone is picking a side, and you can be sure even the most casual of fans will be tuned in Saturday night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Elsewhere, five straight days of college football includes No. 9 Ole Miss facing No. 24 Louisville, a squad some believe could be in the ACC and playoff hunt by the end of the year, on Sunday night in Nashville.

Saturday doesn't bring us a ranked-against-ranked matchup, but the heat is still turned up. Record-breaking heat in the South promises to test No. 13 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia and No. 20 Tennessee -- and their fans seeking shade. Four top-25 teams will kick off during the first hour Saturday: Alabama vs. ECU, North Texas at No. 6 Indiana, Oregon State at No. 23 Houston and Ball State at No. 1 Ohio State. On Friday night, No. 10 Oklahoma hosts UTEP, No. 7 Miami travels across the country to face Stanford and No. 14 USC hosts Fresno State. Stanford and USC already played -- and won -- in Week 1.

Week 1 Anxiety Rankings: Is distracted LSU ready to play an actual football game? Ole Miss on upset alert Tom Fornelli

Be sure to stick with CBS Sports through the holiday weekend for college football coverage across the country. Let's take a look at our expert picks for the best games in Week 1.

All times Eastern

No. 2 Oregon vs. Boise State

3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium: Boise State gave Oregon a scare two years ago, but there's no obvious dimension in which the Broncos can take advantage of the Ducks on a major road trip. The Ducks boast perhaps the best interior defensive line in college football and will shut down the Boise State running game. Expect a low-scoring affair that ends with a dominant -- if not aesthetically pleasing -- Oregon victory. Pick: Under 51.5 -- Shehan Jeyarajah

No. 11 LSU vs. Clemson

7:49 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): LSU has the more talented roster, but with so many new moving parts and a Clemson team also adjusting to a new offense with a new coordinator, starting quarterback and several offensive linemen, don't expect a high-scoring game. Both defenses should slow it down enough to keep this game in the 20s. Pick: Under 50 -- Brandon Marcello



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer LSU -9.5 LSU LSU LSU Clemson LSU Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson S/U LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU

Washington vs. Washington State (Sunday)



4 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (try for free): Washington has too much firepower for Washington State to handle. Williams is the difference-maker, capable of stressing the Cougars with his arm and legs. He'll be operating behind what should be one of the Big Ten's best offensive lines. The Huskies should control the line of scrimmage, stay ahead of the chains and create enough explosive plays to separate after halftime. Washington State will bring rivalry energy, but Washington's talent advantage eventually takes over. The Apple Cup stays with the Huskies in Seattle. The pick: Washington State +23.5 -- Brad Crawford

No. 9 Ole Miss vs. No. 24 Louisville (Sunday)

7:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): Ole Miss has a savvy veteran playmaker at quarterback who led the Rebels to key victories in major moments last season. Simply put, it's not smart to bet against someone like Trinidad Chambliss, even if the Rebels are breaking in new receivers and two new offensive tackles. Louisville's defense will be tested as they seek to contain Chambliss and star running back Kewan Lacy, and the Rebels should eventually be able to break the dam to build a two-possession lead. Pick: Ole Miss -6.5 -- David Cobb

No. 2 Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin (Sunday)



7:30 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (try for free): Notre Dame should control this opener from the start, but Wisconsin has enough fight to stay within the number. CJ Carr gets comfortable early behind an elite offensive line, attacking the Badgers vertically and leading the Irish to multiple first-half touchdowns. Still, junior quarterback Colton Joseph Jr. gives Wisconsin a needed spark with his legs and creates enough second-half offense to prevent this from becoming a total runaway. Notre Dame's defense eventually takes over, forcing Joseph into obvious passing situations and closing the door late. The Irish win comfortably, but Wisconsin sneaks inside the spread with a respectable opening effort overall. Pick: Wisconsin +20.5 -- Crawford

Florida State vs. No. 19 SMU (Monday)

Florida State made real progress in 2025, and a return to form is on the table, even despite the poor showing in Week 0. Regardless, SMU will prove to be a brutal matchup for getting back on track. Kevin Jennings will cause trouble for a Seminoles secondary that struggled to get off the field against NMSU, and the Mustangs will better contain Kromah. SMU wins and stays in the ACC title race. Pick: SMU -3 -- Jeyarajah

SportsLine's proven computer model has simulated every Week 1 college football game 10,000 times. Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that's on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks since the 2024 season.