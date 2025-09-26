Saturday's college football lineup is a blockbuster slate packed with consequential matchups that will send us into October with far more clarity about the national landscape. Four games pit ranked teams against each other, while several other ranked squads are heading into hostile territory.

No. 22 Notre Dame must win on the road against an Arkansas team led by Taylen Green, the nation's leader in total offense. A CBS afternoon showdown between No. 1 Ohio State and Washington brings another round of upset potential. The homestanding Huskies have a talented young quarterback in Demond Williams, who should provide the Buckeyes' defense its toughest test yet.

Whether the day's early windows produce fireworks or not, the evening is guaranteed to deliver. That's when No. 5 Georgia hosts No. 17 Alabama at the same time No. 3 Penn State hosts No. 6 Oregon. The showdown between the Nittany Lions and Ducks should be particularly revealing, as two undefeated but largely untested teams with national-title aspirations square off in a game that will help set the tone for the Big Ten title race.

Can Penn State finally look the part of a top-tier team against a talented Ducks squad in a rematch of the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game?

As kickoff for Week 5 approaches, here are the CBS Sports expert picks for the day's top matchups.

Noon on ABC, FuboTV (Try for free): Expect a lot of points to be scored in this one. Notre Dame's defense has plummeted off a cliff in its first season under new coordinator Chris Ash, while all of Arkansas' games against equivalent competition have been boat races thus far. The Fighting Irish and their opponents have exceeded 80 points in each of their last two games. Arkansas hasn't put fewer than 30 on the board all year long. The over seems like an easy call here. Pick: Over 64.5 (-110)

No. 21 USC vs. No. 23 Illinois

Noon on Fox, FuboTV (Try for free): It's hard to overlook the injury concerns on Illinois' defense considering how the defense performed last week against Indiana. While it's hard to imagine the Illini suffering another loss of 50 points or more, it's not as difficult to see this unit struggling to stop one of the most explosive offenses in college football. Pick: USC -6.5



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer USC -6.5 USC USC USC USC USC USC Illinois Illinois USC SU USC USC USC USC USC USC Illinois USC USC

No. 4 LSU vs. No. 13 Ole Miss

3:30 p.m. on ABC, FuboTV (Try for free): Ole Miss has captured lightning in a bottle with Division II transfer Trinidad Chambliss at quarterback. LSU's defense has been impressively stout, but it hasn't faced a competent offensive attack like what it will see in Oxford. LSU's struggles running the football remain a concern, and unless those get resolved in real time on the road inside a hostile environment, the Rebels should be able to stay a step ahead. Pick: Ole Miss -1.5

3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium: Despite Ohio State being more than a touchdown favorite on the road, this Big Ten showdown could be tighter than many expect in the first half. But the Buckeyes have the talent and the matchup advantages to pull away late, provided they handle the hostile environment inside Husky Stadium. Even if Washington manages to contain wideout Jeremiah Smith, the depth of Ohio State's receiving corps gives quarterback Julian Sayin multiple weapons to exploit. Pick: Ohio State -8.5

3:30 p.m. on ESPN, FuboTV (Try for free): Texas A&M has added explosiveness to its offense with the additions of KC Concepcion and Mario Craver but also seen its defense give up some yards and points with a bend-but-don't-break style. The result has been all three games going over the total, and the 41-40 win at Notre Dame might be indicative of what to expect when the Aggies face similar competition. I'd categorize Auburn as a team that's capable, and possibly willing, to hang in a shootout which makes this total a bit too low. Pick: Over 52.5

No. 17 Alabama vs. No. 5 Georgia

7:30 p.m. on ABC, FuboTV (Try for free): Maybe this is a sucker pick to assume the scoring will be anywhere close to what it was a year ago, but neither defense particularly impresses me and think both could be ripe to be exploited. I think Georgia wins but I like taking the points more than anything. Pick: Over 52.5 points



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer UGA -3 Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Alabama Georgia Georgia Alabama SU Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Alabama Georgia Georgia Georgia

No. 6 Penn State vs. No. 3 Oregon

7:30 p.m. on NBC, FuboTV (Try for free): Oregon has been a buzzsaw through the first few weeks of the year, ranking among the most efficient teams in nearly every statistical category. According to SP+, the Ducks have the No. 2 offense, 5 defense and 4 special teams in college football. For Penn State to win, quarterback Drew Allar has to spread out the defense and create opportunities against one of the best passing defenses in college football. With frustrating early returns, it's unclear whether he'll be able to do that. Pick: Oregon ML (+136)

