Though Week 6 of the 2025 college football season isn't loaded with ranked-on-ranked showdowns, there's no shortage of games that could shape the national picture. Six AP Top 25 teams will go on the road to face unranked opponents — always a recipe for chaos in this sport.

No. 14 Iowa State gets the day started with its first major test, traveling to face an improved Cincinnati squad. The noon kickoff features two of the Big 12's most intriguing quarterbacks in Iowa State's Rocco Becht and Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby.

The mid-afternoon slate is stacked. No. 7 Penn State and No. 9 Texas hit the road for conference tests against UCLA and Florida, respectively. In Tuscaloosa, No. 10 Alabama hosts No. 16 Vanderbilt in one of two ranked-versus-ranked matchups. Meanwhile, No. 21 Notre Dame welcomes Boise State in a battle of 2024 College Football Playoff teams.

Primetime belongs to the ACC. No. 3 Miami visits No. 18 Florida State in a rivalry showdown that doubles as an early battle for league supremacy.

And don't overlook Houston. The Cougars, one of only two undefeated FBS teams not to receive an AP Top 25 vote, host No. 11 Texas Tech in a matchup dripping with upset potential.

As kickoff approaches, here are the CBS Sports expert picks for the weekend's top matchups.

Noon on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium: The under in games between service academies has been one of college football's best bets for years. The evolution of their triple option systems has put that trend in danger over the last couple of seasons, though, and Air Force's horrid defense is enough to put the under in jeopardy in this spot. But 49 points is a lot -- like, a ton -- for a game between two option teams. Tempo has as much to do with a point total as the relative strength of an offense and defense, and these are two of the slowest teams in the nation. Against FBS competition, Navy averages 31.5 seconds per play while Air Force is only slightly more urgent at 27.6. Even if the Midshipmen break a few huge plays, the clock is going to be running like mad in this game, making it a challenge to get to seven combined touchdowns. Pick: Under 49.5 -- Will Backus

Noon on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): Both of these offenses have fallen well short of expectation so far this year, and while an off week can be a nice turning point for early season struggles it's hard to think they both get rolling and we see a shootout on Saturday. North Carolina's defense is the stronger of the two units and Clemson's defense has takeover potential if the Tigers can overwhelm the Tar Heels at the line of scrimmage. All of it points to a slugfest where either team getting up into the mid-20s could be difficult. Pick: Under 46.5 -- Chip Patterson

No. 20 Michigan vs. Wisconsin

Noon on Fox, fuboTV (try for free): OK, so I tried to sell you on the possibility Wisconsin could shock the world earlier, but my heart wasn't in it. I don't think the Badgers can. Even if Billy Edwards Jr. plays, he's been out most of the season and hasn't had a chance to build any chemistry in this offense during live action. The Wolverines have better players at nearly every spot on the field, and freshman QB Bryce Underwood looks more comfortable with every game played. It's hard to go against the Wolverines at home here. Pick: Michigan -17.5 -- Tom Fornelli



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Michigan -16.5 Michigan Michigan Wisconsin Michigan Michigan Michigan Wisconsin Michigan Wisconsin SU Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan

No. 21 Notre Dame vs. Boise State

3:30 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (try for free): The over seems like a smart bet any time this Notre Dame team is involved. The Fighting Irish very nearly hit it by themselves in their Week 5 win against Arkansas, though the Razorbacks helped push things over the edge. That now marks three straight games that Notre Dame has scored at least 40 points. Boise State has had an equally potent offense in the weeks since its season-opening letdown against South Florida. Though the Broncos may be limited by their ability to match up along the line of scrimmage, the point total in this one should climb well north of 60. Pick: Over 64.5 (-110) -- Will Backus

No. 7 Penn State vs. UCLA



3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium: Penn State is coming off an emotional loss, while UCLA is searching to lead in a game for the first time this season. Something will have to give on Saturday. Penn State's defense should be able to get pressure on Iamaleava, which could make it a long day for UCLA's offense. However, look for the Bruins to cover. They're coming off their best showing of the season against Northwestern. Penn State will win this game, but won't cover the nearly four-touchdown spread. Pick: UCLA +26.5 -- Cameron Salerno

No. 9 Texas vs. Florida

3:30 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): The Texas offense has some real concerns that Florida could pick apart, but the Longhorns' defense is positioned to obliterate Florida's passing game. Ten different players have recorded a sack through the first four games, even though superstar linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. hasn't gotten on the board yet. The Longhorns will dominate the line of scrimmage and hold Florida to 10 or fewer points for the third straight game in an ugly -- yet effective -- victory at The Swamp. Pick: Texas -7 -- Shehan Jeyarajah



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer TEX -6.5 Florida Florida Texas Texas Texas Texas Florida Texas Texas SU Texas Texas Texas Texas Texas Texas Texas Texas Texas

No. 10 Alabama vs. No. 16 Vanderbilt



3:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): Has Alabama finally hit its stride under DeBoer? If the last three games are any indication, this team is heating up at the right time and has erased worries that came out of opening weekend in Tallahassee. Simpson's been elite and more wins moving forward means he'll have a say in the Heisman picture. The Commodores rank near the middle of the SEC in explosive plays allowed this season, so that's a statistic to watch against a Crimson Tide team with plenty of talent at wideout. Alabama rebounds to avenge last season's loss, but Pavia and Vanderbilt will keep it competitive. ... The pick: Vanderbilt +10.5. -- Brad Crawford





Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Bama -10.5 Vanderbilt Vanderbilt Alabama Alabama Vanderbilt Alabama Alabama Alabama Vanderbilt SU Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Vanderbilt Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama

No. 3 Miami vs. No. 18 Florida State

7:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): Florida State should have beaten Virginia, but played catch up last week after two early turnovers led to a 14-0 deficit. Meanwhile, Miami hasn't been threatened in a game since holding off a furious Notre Dame rally in the season opener. FSU's defense is still figuring things out and was especially disappointing last week, missing tackles and blowing assignments. That wasn't the case in the Week 1 win against Alabama. Which version of FSU will we see on defense Saturday? Miami's massive offensive line is licking their chops after Virginia ran for 211 yards. Pick: Miami -4.5 -- Brandon Marcello

