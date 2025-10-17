Several of college football's remaining undefeated teams will be challenged on Saturday as the regular season moves beyond the midway point for most schools. The day also features some blockbuster rivalry matchups that carry major College Football Playoff implications.

No. 4 Texas A&M is among those putting an unblemished record on the line, as the Aggies travel to face Arkansas in the first of three consecutive SEC road games. Things figure to be even more challenging for No. 5 Ole Miss, which is headed to face No. 9 Georgia as a 7.5-point underdog.

Highlighting the afternoon action in the Big Ten will be No. 1 Ohio State, which will look to keep its national title defense rolling as it heads to Wisconsin as a significant favorite. Rounding out the loaded middle slate is a huge Big 12 battle between unbeaten No. 7 Texas Tech, which is headed to face Arizona State.

Lastly, the evening window is highlighted by a pair of massive rivalry showdowns. No. 13 Notre Dame hosts No. 20 USC, and No. 6 Alabama hosts No. 11 Tennessee. All four teams have already suffered losses (Notre Dame has lost twice). Thus, the stakes are sky-high for those two contests between premier brands.

Here are our CBS Sports expert predictions for those games as the Week 3 action gets rolling.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas prediction, picks

3:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): Arkansas seems poised to upset an SEC team at some point this season because of its high-scoring offense, after one-score losses at Ole Miss and Tennessee. But the defense is among the worst in the sport, and the program is inconsistent, seemingly performing better on the road than at home. That sets up well for an inconsistent but potentially explosive Aggies offense. Texas A&M has the speed and size to corral quarterback Taylen Green, ranking fifth nationally in sacks and 10th in tackles for loss. The total calls for a high-scoring game on a potentially wet field, and the spread doesn't seem touchable against an unpredictable Razorbacks team. Pick: Texas A&M SU -- Brandon Marcello

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin prediction, picks

3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium: Even if Ohio State didn't look dominant at all times last week on the road at Illinois, this Buckeyes team remains one of the most complete in college football. Ohio State is 5-1 ATS this season -- surprisingly, the lone miss came against Ohio in Week 3. The trajectories of these programs couldn't be more different. Ohio State continues to roll under Ryan Day, while Wisconsin is searching for answers under Luke Fickell as the losses -- and questions -- pile up. Historically, the trends might suggest leaning toward Wisconsin, with Day owning a 14-13 ATS record in Big Ten road games since 2019. But that edge disappears when considering Fickell's 3-7 ATS mark at home in conference play since 2022. Pick: Ohio State -26.5 -- Cody Nagel

Georgia vs. Ole Miss prediction, picks

3:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): I don't have a great feel for this one overall. If you want to get really creative based on how trends have worked in Georgia games this year, take Ole Miss in the first half and Georgia in the third quarter. Maybe even parlay it. For a more traditional play, I'd argue taking Georgia and the points. So far in SEC play home teams have gone 14-6-1 against the spread, and Ole Miss has not had much success at Sanford Stadium. Pick: Georgia -7.5 -- Tom Fornelli

Texas Tech vs. Arizona State prediction, picks

4 p.m. on Fox, fuboTV (try for free): The Red Raiders have been nearly unbeatable through six games, physically bullying their opponents into submission with their aggressive pass rush. The Sun Devils had real optimism coming into the year, but the injury to quarterback Sam Leavitt has left a major hole. The Red Raiders will need to get another strong game from their running backs, but Arizona State simply can't hang, even at home. Pick: Texas Tech -9.5 -- Shehan Jeyarajah

Notre Dame vs. USC

7:30 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (try for free): This game has huge College Football Playoff implications. A win by Notre Dame keeps them in the hunt, while a loss could be the start of an even further uphill climb to get back in the CFP. As for USC, a win on the road over Notre Dame, following its victory over Michigan the week before, would be huge for its résumé. Despite a depleted running back room, USC should be able to do enough offensively to keep this game close. Give me the Trojans with the points. PICK: USC +8.5 -- Cameron Salerno

Alabama vs. Tennessee

7:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): Alabama's Kalen DeBoer and Tennessee's Josh Heupel are two of the best offensive minds in the head coaching ranks, and they each have high-caliber quarterbacks. But the Crimson Tide have chosen to play a clock-bleeding style so far during conference action, which has depressed the amount of scoring in Bama games. Tennessee likes to go fast, but the Volunteers may have to slow things down to get their defense some rest. If not, Bama could dominate time of possession and slowly wear the Volunteers down. Barring an unforeseen spat of turnovers from a sure-handed Alabama team, this game could have fewer possessions -- and fewer points -- than you might think. Pick: Under 58.5 -- David Cobb



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer BAMA -8.5 Tennessee Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Tennessee Alabama Alabama SU Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama

