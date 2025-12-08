The 2025 college football regular season is over, which means we've got bowl games and the College Football Playoff looming. With several prominent teams opting out of bowl games and players likely to withdraw from contests for the transfer portal or NFL draft, the odds for each game have the potential to shift substantially. With that in mind, here's a look at some games to target early when it comes to making bold bets involving college football bowl games at top sportsbooks.

Memphis money line vs. NC State (Gasparilla Bowl)

The Tigers had real CFP hopes at one point this season before struggling in conference play. An injury to star quarterback Brendan Lewis didn't help matters either. With head coach Ryan Silverfield leaving for Arkansas, there's a possibility a lot of players opt out here for Memphis. However, the flip side of this is many Memphis players go hard in this game in an attempt to join Silverfield in Fayetteville or elevate their stock for other Power 4 programs. Dave Doeren's NC State teams have been solid at times but they've lost their last five bowl games. The Wolfpack have been wildly inconsistent this season and despite pulling off some upsets, they aren't worth backing here as 5.5-point favorites. The SportsLine Projection Model has Memphis winning in 64% of simulations as +167 money line underdogs.

These teams already met in the regular season and Ole Miss won that game 45-10. However, the Rebels are likely still reeling a bit from Lane Kiffin's departure while the Green Wave have rallied around Jon Sumrall for this CFP run even though Sumrall is going to Florida. The way the Kiffin situation played out at Ole Miss will have some residual effects, and while I do think Ole Miss wins this game on talent alone, Tulane should keep it closer than 16.5 points. Even though the model has Ole Miss covering the spread in 55% of simulations, I'll back the Green Wave here.

On the flip side, in this Power 4 vs. Group of Five matchup, it's good to back Oregon. The Ducks have no problem running up the score on anyone, and with James Madison head coach Bob Chesney heading to UCLA next season, Dan Lanning will want to send a message. It's a home game for Oregon, adding one more reason to bet big on the Ducks. I'd look for alternate lines offered at sportsbooks for -23.5, -27.5 and even -34.5 in this particular matchup.