At long last, championship week is here. College football's regular season has wrapped up -- except for next week's Army–Navy game -- and it's time to crown league champions across the country ahead of Sunday's College Football Playoff bracket reveal.

What happens Saturday will give the selection committee its final data points before it slots teams into the 12-team postseason field. The action starts at noon Eastern with a Big 12 Championship Game rematch between No. 4 Texas Tech and No. 11 BYU. The Red Raiders routed the Cougars 29-7 on Nov. 8, and BYU will be seeking revenge in a game with major national stakes.

If BYU wins, the Big 12's chances of landing two CFP bids will skyrocket -- bad news for bubble teams like Notre Dame, which can only watch on Saturday. The SEC Championship Game between No. 3 Georgia and No. 9 Alabama could also ripple across the bubble. If the Crimson Tide take a third loss, detractors will be loud, especially if Georgia delivers a convincing win.

The evening window brings a blockbuster showdown between No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Heisman Trophy could hang in the balance with Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin facing off. Running simultaneously is the ACC Championship Game between Duke and No. 17 Virginia.

If the 7-5, unranked Blue Devils pull off an upset, it could open the door for two Group of Five teams to crash the CFP field.

Here are the expert predictions for those games and for Friday's quartet of Group of Five championship matchups.

Noon ET on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): This is a different Miami (OH) team than the one that beat Western Michigan in the regular season. The RedHawks have looked a lot different without Finn. These two teams are also headed in entirely different directions. WMU won four in a row following its loss to Miami, while Miami is 2-2 over the last month -- including that 21-point loss to Toledo. Momentum will carry the Broncos to a bit of revenge. Prediction: Western Michigan -1.5 (-118) -- Will Backus





No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 BYU

Noon on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): BYU played it safe during its first road trip to Lubbock. The Cougars didn't throw much until they trailed big, and didn't have a healthy LJ Martin. This time, expect plenty more motion and downfield passing after reviewing a full game of tape. However, it won't be enough. Texas Tech is the class of the Big 12 -- and maybe college football. They'll pull away in the fourth quarter for their first ever Big 12 title. Pick: Texas Tech -13.5 -- Shehan Jeyarajah

No. 10 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia

4 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): Alabama's offensive form has taken a step back since mid-October, with the Crimson Tide failing to score 30 points in their last four games against FBS opponents. That lack of rhythm could make it tougher for the hot start that Kalen DeBoer has been able to defend in both of his wins against Georgia, and thus create a different matchup when Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs ultimately make their adjustment. Pick: Georgia -2.5 -- Chip Patterson



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer UGA -2.5 Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Alabama Alabama Alabama Georgia Georgia SU Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Alabama Alabama Alabama Georgia Georgia

No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Indiana

8 p.m. on Fox, fuboTV (try for free): The nation's two best teams finally meet on the field with a Big Ten Championship at stake. It's strength on strength here as Ohio State and Indiana both have explosive offenses and game-wrecking defenses. Both teams have been cruising and this will easily be each's toughest game so far. Will Heisman frontrunners Julian Sayin and Fernando Mendoza go to town? Or will the nation's top two defenses make this a low-scoring affair with neither able to get comfortable? It wouldn't be a surprise at all to see points being hard to come by early in this game, but ultimately I think it ends up being a bit more high-scoring than either defensive coordinator would prefer. Pick: Over 47.5 -- John Talty

Duke vs. No. 17 Virginia

8 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): Duke played arguably its worst game of the season against Virginia on Nov. 15, falling 34-17 at home to the Cavaliers, but the result shouldn't be overanalyzed. It was the best of Virginia and the worst of Duke. Life this year in the ACC is so volatile that the paradigm could easily shift the other way this time around. Expect an inspired effort from the Blue Devils, who have spent the week hearing why they don't deserve to be here as an unranked team with a 7-5 record. Duke boasts one of the nation's top passers in quarterback Darian Mensah, and head coach Manny Diaz is smart enough defensively to deliver a better game plan than in the first meeting. Pick: Duke +3.5 -- David Cobb



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer UVA -3.5 Virginia Virginia Virginia Virginia Duke Duke Duke Virginia Virginia SU Virginia Virginia Virginia Virginia Duke Duke Duke Virginia Virginia

