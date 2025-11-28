The final weekend of college football's regular season is here, bringing an incredible slate of rivalry matchups with far-reaching ramifications.

No. 1 Ohio State looks to snap a four-game losing streak against No. 15 Michigan. The Wolverines will have a shot to crash the CFP party with an upset, but the Buckeyes have been chasing redemption in the series all season.

Saturday also features a marquee CBS showdown between No. 6 Oregon and Washington, as the Ducks aim to solidify their CFP standing against a scrappy border rival. Saturday night delivers an epic Iron Bowl clash between No. 10 Alabama and Auburn, with the Tigers looking to spoil the Crimson Tide's SEC title and playoff hopes.

Here are the expert picks for what promises to be a blockbuster slate of rivalry games.

No. 12 Miami vs. No. 22 Pitt

As long as Miami does not turn the football over, the Hurricanes should be poised to take care of business with a ground-and-pound style that could lead to lower scoring. Pitt's aggressive defensive nature should open up the opportunity for big splash plays from Malachi Toney and the Hurricanes' skill players, which can power a win and cover. Pick: Miami -6.5 -- Chip Patterson

No. 6 Oregon vs. Washington

Although Oregon is nearly a touchdown favorite on the road, Washington has several angles to make this matchup interesting. First, the Huskies can hold up against the Ducks on the lines of scrimmage. Oregon's defensive front generates some pressure, but it hasn't consistently created game-changing plays behind the line, and Washington's star quarterback Demond Williams Jr. thrives under those conditions with his ability to move the chains both in the air and on the ground. The home crowd at Husky Stadium will fuel the energy that could push Washington to a potential upset. Pick: Washington +6.5 -- Cody Nagel



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Ore -6.5 Oregon Washington Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Washington SU Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon

No. 10 Alabama vs. Auburn

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has been a bit rickety as of late, but he's successfully navigated a number of tense situations involving serious game pressure and won't be rattled by this environment. Auburn's quarterback group doesn't bring the same winning pedigree, and while the Tigers are a threat to run the football, Bama's run defense has improved significantly in the season's second half. The Tigers will be able to move the football some, but the Crimson Tide are masters of creating big turnovers and coming up with clutch stops. If Simpson returns to form, Alabama can gain second-half separation. Pick: Alabama -6 -- David Cobb



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Bama -6 Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Auburn Alabama Alabama Alabama SU Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Auburn Alabama Alabama Alabama

No. 8 Oklahoma vs. LSU

Both Oklahoma and LSU expected more out of their quarterback situations, but instead, expect an ugly defensive battle in Norman. Both teams will struggle to run the ball and the game could hinge on which team makes fewer mistakes on offense and special teams. That kind of game favors Oklahoma to win, but 10 is far too many points in a game that might not feature multiple touchdowns. Pick: LSU +10 -- Shehan Jeyarajah



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer OU -10 LSU LSU Oklahoma LSU LSU LSU Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma SU Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma LSU Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma

No. 19 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt

Tennessee currently ranks 14th in the SEC in total defense (378.5 yards per game). Vanderbilt ranks 11th in the SEC in total defense (353.4 ypg). Tennessee has held just one conference opponent below 30 points all season. Vanderbilt allowed an average of 32 points in its two games against top-20 foes this season. Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar is just the fifth 3,000-yard passer in program history. Pavia is a Heisman Trophy candidate. Are you getting the picture yet? Take the over. Pick: Over 64.5 (-115) -- Will Backus



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Tenn -3 Vanderbilt Vanderbilt Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Vanderbilt Tennessee Tennessee Vanderbilt SU Vanderbilt Vanderbilt Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Vanderbilt Tennessee Tennessee Vanderbilt

Picking against Notre Dame after a 63-point just win feels wrong, but there is enough going Stanford's way to suggest the Cardinal can keep this rivalry game within a massive number. While nobody will confuse Stanford Stadium with the nation's toughest environments, the home team is 4-1 straight-up in the Bay Area and just set a season high in points (31) in front of its local fans. Frank Reich's squad is simply much sharper and, frankly, quite competent at home. Combine that with the fact that Marcus Freeman may be content with sitting on a lead and keeping his guys healthy for the CFP, and a five-touchdown margin becomes awfully large. Pick: Stanford +32.5 -- Carter Bahns

Who will win and cover in each Week 14 college football rivalry game? Legendary Vegas expert Bruce Marshall is on a 38-29 roll on college football picks. Visit SportsLine now to see all his college football picks.