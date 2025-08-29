The first full Saturday of college football action has finally arrived, and it brings a handful of big games that will shape the narratives surrounding the 2025 season. Several teams with national title aspirations will be in action, and some of the sport's top quarterbacks will launch their Heisman Trophy campaigns in the Week 1 spotlight.

No. 3 Ohio State is the reigning national champion, but the Buckeyes aren't the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 poll. That distinction belongs to Texas, which is headed to the Horseshoe to take on the Buckeyes in a blockbuster noon clash. The meeting will be headlined by the quarterback battle between Arch Manning of the Longhorns and Julian Sayin of Ohio State as both former five-star prospects begin their time as starters.

Another captivating QB duel will anchor the primetime window, as No. 4 Clemson and Cade Klubnik host No. 9 LSU and Garrett Nussmeier. The battle of the Tigers has the potential to be a high-scoring showdown as LSU seeks to put its Week 1 struggles under fourth-year coach Brian Kelly to rest in what should be a raucous road atmosphere.

Be sure to stick with CBS Sports all day Saturday for college football coverage from the opening kickoff onward. Let's take a look at our expert picks for the best games in Week 1.

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Noon | Fox, fubo (Try for free) -- Neither team returns many starters from last season's semifinal game, but both are loaded with experience and former blue-chip recruits capable of contending for a national title. How Ohio State's revamped defense attacks Manning is crucial, particularly with five new starters in the trenches for new coordinator Matt Patricia. We all know what Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith can do on the field, but what about everyone else around him? It' a hodge-podge of talented players, but not much big-game experience. The quarterback who plays the cleanest game, with the help of their offensive line, wins a potentially tight contest. -- Brandon Marcello

Syracuse vs. No. 24 Tennessee (in Atlanta)

Noon | ABC, fubo (Try for free) -- Tennessee has grown accustomed to throttling ACC opponents while breaking in new starting quarterbacks during early-season neutral-site games the past two seasons. Syracuse is set to go the way of Virginia (49-13 in 2023) and NC State (51-10 in 2024) as the Volunteers try and make an early statement. The Orange have basically an entirely new group of offensive personnel that will have its hands full with another strong Tennessee defense. Even if the Vols sputter early, they'll neutralize the Syracuse offense and eventually find their way to a comfortable victory. -- David Cobb



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Tenn -14.5 Orange Syracuse Syracuse Syracuse Syracuse Syracuse Tennessee Tennessee Syracuse SU Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee

Nevada at No. 2 Penn State

3:30 p.m. | CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free), Paramount+ with Showtime -- Perhaps you've noticed I've written almost exclusively about Penn State in this preview, and it's for good reason. They're 44.5-point favorites over a Nevada team what went 3-10 last year, but does have a familiar name at QB in Chubba Purdy. Yes, he's the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy. However, Chubba does not have the 49ers around him like his brother, and I don't expect this game to be very competitive. -- Tom Fornelli

No. 8 Alabama at Florida State

3:30 p.m. | ABC, fubo (Try for free) -- While Florida State may find steadier footing after its offseason changes, it enters this matchup at a disadvantage in several key areas against an Alabama team motivated by last year's disappointments. The Crimson Tide hold the edge along both lines of scrimmage, at the offensive skill positions and in overall roster strength as the nation's leader in the 247Sports Team Talent ratings. Ty Simpson could have some shaky moments in his first road start, but over four quarters Alabama looks equipped to cover the number. -- Chip Patterson



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer BAMA -13.5 Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama SU Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama Alabama

No. 9 LSU at No. 4 Clemson

7:30 p.m. | ABC, fubo (Try for free) -- Featuring two projected playoff teams, this primetime clash should come down to the wire. There's a lot to like about both teams and LSU won the offseason, but I lean Clemson with more returning experience and the home atmosphere advantage. This is the most talented Clemson team we've seen since the ones that knocked off Alabama for national titles, and I'm extremely bullish on Clemson having a real chance to add a third national championship trophy to Swinney's cabinet. Klubnik and the Clemson 1-2 punch of Woods and Parker prove to be too much for an LSU team that will need some game experience to fully mesh its new piece and hit its ceiling. -- John Talty



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer CLEM -3.5 LSU Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson LSU Clemson Clemson SU LSU Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson LSU Clemson Clemson

