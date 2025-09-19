Week 4 of the college football season nudges us closer to full-blown conference play, with a slate dotted by league matchups that will help clarify the Power Four picture. By the end of Saturday, the pecking order in multiple title races should come into sharper focus.

It all starts with a clash out West as No. 16 Utah and No. 17 Texas Tech, both unbeaten at 3-0, square off in a potential Big 12 tone-setter. The winner not only grabs an inside track in the league race but likely vaults into the top 15.

In the afternoon, attention turns to the Big Ten on CBS as Nebraska hosts No. 21 Michigan. The Cornhuskers, under third-year coach Matt Rhule, are chasing their first win over a ranked opponent in nearly a decade, while the Wolverines look to avoid a second early stumble without suspended head coach Sherrone Moore.

Meanwhile, drama brews in the SEC as No. 11 Oklahoma welcomes No. 22 Auburn. Adding intrigue: Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold makes his return to Norman after transferring out of OU.

The nightcap brings rivalry heat. No. 4 Miami aims to keep rolling against a floundering Florida, while Washington treks to Pullman for another charged edition of the Apple Cup.

Here are our expert picks for those marquee matchups.

All times Eastern

No. 17 Texas Tech at No. 16 Utah

Noon | Fox, FuboTV (Try for free): It's not an old-fashioned Big 12 matchup, but it could resemble an old-fashioned Big 12 shootout. Texas Tech's offense trails only USC in explosive play rate, and while the Utah defense is better than any its faced, it should still be able to find some big plays in the passing game. On the other side, I like Tech's defensive line a lot, but Utah has one of the best offensive lines in the country, and the Utah offense has been incredible at finishing drives. I like both offenses to succeed in this one, so I'm going over. Pick: Over 57.5

No. 21 Michigan at Nebraska

3:30 p.m. | CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium: There's so much going in favor of Nebraska that it almost feels too good to be true -- a familiar story for the Big Red after last year's heartbreaking overtime loss to Illinois spoiled what looked like a breakthrough. Bryce Underwood's dual-threat ability adds another wrinkle; Michigan can exploit Nebraska's run defense, which allowed 6.7 yards per carry against Cincinnati in Week 1. Nebraska's defensive strengths could slow Michigan at times, but the Wolverines' talent and depth likely give them the edge in a close battle, even without suspended coach Sherrone Moore on the sidelines. Pick: Michigan -2.5



No. 22 Auburn at No. 11 Oklahoma

3:30 p.m. | ABC, FuboTV (Try for free): Auburn will challenge Oklahoma's defensive line, but can the Tigers throw the ball to pull off the upset? Auburn is 3-8-1 against the spread against ranked teams since 2020 and 1-11 straight up. Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer enters Week 4 as the only quarterback in the country averaging more than 300 yards passing and 50 yards rushing. Auburn's pass defense has been suspect, though it continues to stuff the run. Auburn has been one-dimensional on offense despite having an incredible roster of receivers. Oklahoma has been more balanced. Take the home team. Don't touch the spread. Pick: Oklahoma SU



Florida at No. 4 Miami

7:30 p.m. | ABC, FuboTV (Try for free): Florida is a talented roster, but the Hurricanes have built up advantages at nearly every single position group. Miami's offense is rolling behind quarterback Carson Beck and the aggressive defensive line will cause problems for Florida quarterback DJ Lagway. The Gators will fight hard in the first half to try and save Billy Napier's job, but the gap between these two programs is only widening. Pick: Miami -7.5

Washington at Washington State

7:30 p.m. | CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium: A spread near three touchdowns is practically unheard of in this series, and it requires some courage to side with Washington against the points given Jedd Fisch has yet to win a game outside Husky Stadium in his young tenure. This number also seems skewed by the massive disparity between the teams' most recent results. Cougar quarterback Jaxon Potter should revert to the turnover mean after a three-interception game, and Coleman is unlikely to bash Washington State for five more touchdowns. Fisch finally gets his first road win and probably doesn't have to sweat it too much, but the home team keeps it within the massive spread on the Palouse. Pick: Washington State +20.5

