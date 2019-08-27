College football picks, predictions, odds for Week 1: Notre Dame vs. Louisville among the best bets

Each week, I will use this space to tell you what I think are a few of the best bets heading into the weekend. I will also throw in an upset of the week, which will be a team that is at least a touchdown underdog I am picking to win outright.

I will also give you picks on other games involving potential College Football Playoff teams. Considering most teams haven't played yet, pretty much everybody is technically a CFP candidate right now, so I'll go with the top 12 in the AP Top 25 poll for this week.

Can't get enough college football? Subscribe to The Cover 3 College Football podcast where we take a look at everything in the sport, including some stone cold locks for Week 1 below.

Week 1 Picks

No. 9 Notre Dame at Louisville (+20): Welcome to big time college football, Scott Satterfield. His debut as Louisville's coach comes against the No. 9 Fighting Irish. Louisville's offensive line and defense in general was a hot mess last season. Ian Book returns to lead the Notre Dame offense behind most of last year's offensive line and as good as that unit is expected to be, the Irish defense will likely be better. Even if the Cardinals are improved, it may not show up against the Irish. Pick: Notre Dame (-20)

Utah at BYU (+5.5): Nice to have a great in-state rivalry game to start the season. BYU has a lot of experience and should expect to have a pretty good season. Utah is the pick of many to win the Pac-12 this season for good reason. Running back Zach Moss is one of the best players in the conference. It won't be a run away, but I like the Utes by at least a touchdown. Pick: Utah (-5.5)

Rice at Army (-21): Army is coming off back-to-back 10+ win seasons and is on a serious roll right now. Normally, the Black Knights have an advantage in that their style is tough to prepare for, but that's not a worry in Game 1. Rice has enough problems of its own, including a defense that lost most of its line. The Owls may have some luck offensively, but not enough to be competitive. Pick: Army (-21)

Upset of the Week

Toledo at Kentucky (-11.5): Kentucky lost two of its best players in recent years, if not ever, in running back Benny Snell and linebacker Josh Allen. The Wildcats also lost their entire secondary, and against a bombs-away offense like Toledo, that could be a problem. The Rockets are one of the favorites in the MAC and their explosive offense is one of the best in that league. Toledo will at least be able to keep it close and I think they can steal the win. Pick: Toledo (+11.5)

Other CFP candidates

Picks in italics

What college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 1, and which big favorite goes down hard? Visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,500 in profit over the past four seasons.