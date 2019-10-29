College football picks, predictions, odds for Week 10: Michigan-Maryland among the best bets
This week's best bets include Rutgers-Illinois, Northwestern-Indiana and much more
Each week, I will use this space to tell you what I think are a few of the best bets heading into the weekend. I will also throw in an upset of the week, which will be a team that is at least a touchdown underdog that I am picking to win outright. I'll also give you picks on other games involving potential College Football Playoff teams, although not very many contenders are in action this week.
I am 14-13 overall, and still looking for the first win on the upset picks. Historically speaking, I hit at least four of those. Time is running out to do that, but I am not losing hope.
Week 10 picks
Michigan at Maryland (+18.5): There are few teams you can more reliably bet against in college football than Maryland, especially against good teams. The only two teams Maryland has covered against since the huge win over Syracuse early in the season is Rutgers (see below) and Indiana (by 0.5 points). Michigan, even in a potential letdown game, can't help but win by at least three touchdowns. Pick: Michigan (-18.5)
Rutgers at Illinois (-20.5): Rutgers hasn't covered a spread in a loss all season. In fact, it has come within 12 points of covering only twice: against BC (6.5) and Indiana (8). This spread may seem high, but Illinois is on a roll. If the Illini were going to have a letdown, it would have been last week. Pick: Illinois (-20.5)
Northwestern at Indiana (O/U 45.5): Northwestern's offense has been a hot mess this season due in large part to ineffectiveness and injury at the quarterback position. As a result, points are tough to come by. That puts a lot of pressure on the opponent to hit the over, and it has only happened twice this season. No reason to think this week is any different. Pick: Under 45.5
Upset of the week
Pitt at Georgia Tech (+7.5): I posted on Twitter earlier this week that there are no potential upsets between ACC teams not named Clemson. I have come to you today to contradict that. In my defense, I don't set the lines. Georgia Tech had a week off to get ready following a win at Miami -- the same team that just won at Pitt. Pick: Georgia Tech (+7.5)
Other CFP candidates
- Florida vs Georgia (-6.5) Pick: Florida
- Oregon at USC (+5) Pick: Oregon
- Utah at Washington (+3.5) Pick: Utah
- West Virginia at Baylor (-17.5) Pick: Baylor
