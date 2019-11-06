College football picks, predictions, odds for Week 11: Texas-Kansas State among the best bets
This week's best bets include Purdue-Northwestern, Florida State-Boston College and much more
Each week, I will use this space to tell you what I think are a few of the best bets heading into the weekend. I will also throw in an upset of the week, which will feature a team that is at least a touchdown underdog that I am picking to win outright. I will also give you picks on other games involving potential College Football Playoff teams.
After a perfect week on the regular picks, I am 17-13 overall but still looking for the first win on the upset picks. Hope you have been fading those, although I expect to finish strong.
Week 11 picks
No. 16 Kansas State at Texas (-6.5): The Wildcats are on a roll, having won three in a row. The last two were an upset of Oklahoma and a 28-point win over in-state rival Kansas. The Longhorns knocked off Kansas, too, but needed a last-second field goal to do so. That is Texas' only win in its last three outings. I like the KSU mojo in this one, and would not be surprised if it won outright. Pick: Kansas State (+6.5)
Florida State at Boston College (-2.5): The Seminoles made news this week by firing coach Willie Taggart just 17 games into his tenure at FSU. Boston College has been able to generate a lot of offense lately against teams not named Clemson. I'm not sure Florida State has anything left in the tank. Pick: Boston College (-2.5)
Purdue at Northwestern (O/U 40.5): I don't normally pick many games against the total, but Northwestern's offense makes it hard to resist. Combine that with a Purdue offense being led a third-string, walk-on quarterback after a season-ending injury to Jack Plummer in last week's win over Nebraska, and you have the perfect recipe for a game being played in the teens. The temperature will barely hit the over. The teams will not. Pick: Under 40.5
Upset of the week
Illinois at Michigan State (-15.5): Michigan State needs a friend, and I am here to help. The Spartans have taken a beating in their last three games, losing to Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State by a combined score of 100-17. Ouch. Normally, Illinois would be the cure for what ails them, but the Illini are hot, having won three straight, starting with the upset over the Badgers. Again, this is a mojo pick, and I don't like Michigan State's right now. Pick: Illinois (+15.5)
Other CFP candidates
- No. 2 LSU at No. 3 Alabama (-6.5) Pick: Alabama
- Maryland at No.1 Ohio State (42.5) Pick: Ohio State
- No. 4 Penn State at No. 17 Minnesota (+6.5) Pick: Penn State
- No. 5 Clemson at NC State (+32.5) Pick: Clemson
- Missouri at No. 6 Georgia (-17) Pick: Georgia
- Iowa State at No. 9 Oklahoma (-14) Pick: Oklahoma
- Vanderbilt at No. 10 Florida (-26) Pick: Vandy
- No. 12 Baylor at TCU (+2.5) Pick: Baylor
