This season is unlike anything we have ever experienced. Computer simulations -- if that's your thing -- mean nothing with only a smattering of nonconference games between FBS schools currently scheduled and four of the leagues not playing any at all. Nevertheless, we must work with what we have.

Each week, I will use this space to tell you what I think are a few of the best bets heading into the weekend. I will also throw in an upset of the week, which will be a team that is at least a touchdown underdog that I am picking to win outright. In addition, you'll get picks on other games involving potential College Football Playoff teams.

I got back on track last week with a 2-1 record. The upset pick hit as well, so that's now 4-3 outright so far this season and 5-2 ATS. This week, I'm going out of my box by picking two very heavy road favorites and an over/under.

Week 12 Picks

No. 2 Clemson at Florida State

Latest Odds: Tigers -34.5 Bet Now

Clemson has had two weeks to sit around and stew in its first regular-season loss since 2017. Trevor Lawrence is back, and it's time to take out some frustrations. Florida State is enough of a hot mess to be the perfect target. Pick: Clemson (-34.5)

No. 6 Florida at Vanderbilt

Latest Odds: Gators -31.5 Bet Now

The Gators are coming off yet another offensive explosion, this one against an Arkansas team that had been pretty feisty so far this season. And Florida did that without likely All-American TE Kyle Pitts, who will miss this week as well. Vanderbilt is playing better of late, but it will not matter this week. Pick: Florida (-31.5)

Purdue at Minnesota

Latest Odds: Boilermakers -3 Bet Now

Each of these teams has big weapons on the offensive side of the ball and sport below average defenses. I'll be surprised if either team is held below 30, and not at all surprised if at least one of them gets to 40. And that is assuming Rondale Moore is still out for Purdue. Pick: Over 62.5

Upset of the Week

Latest Odds: Chanticleers -6 Bet Now

It has been a terrific year for the Sun Belt, in no small part due to a few big nonconference wins against the Big 12. Coastal Carolina has one of those but also the least in a season-opening win at Kansas. The Chanticleers are ranked for the first time ever, and deservedly so. However, this has been the Mountaineers league for the last four years, and this is the kind of game they have been winning over that time. They know how to do it, and I'll take them to do it again. Pick: Appalachian State (+6)

Other CFP candidates

Kentucky at Alabama (-31) Pick: Alabama

Indiana at Ohio State (-20.5) Pick: Ohio State

Cincinnati at UCF (+5.5) Pick: UCF

Wisconsin at Northwestern (+7.5) Pick: Wisconsin

UCLA at Oregon (-13.5) Pick: Oregon

USC at Utah (+3) Pick: Utah

