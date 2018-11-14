College football picks, predictions, odds for Week 12: Ohio State-Maryland among the best bets

Each week, I will use this space to tell you what I think are a few of the best bets heading into the weekend. I will also throw in an upset of the week, which will be a team that is at least a touchdown underdog that I am picking to win outright. I will also give you picks on other games involving potential College Football Playoff teams.

Things were hit and miss last week, and the misses were frustratingly close. I finished 2-2, with another win on the upset special. I am now 20-24 against the spread, but the upset special is 6-5 winning outright and 8-3 ATS.

Week 12 Picks

No. 9 Ohio State at Maryland (+14.5): Ohio State is trying to impress the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, but so far, it's not working. The Buckeyes ultimately need to beat No. 4 Michigan, but that's a problem for another week. They need to pile it on Maryland, and the fact that Terrapins quarterback Kasim Hill was lost for the season with a knee injury this week will help in that quest. Pick: Ohio State (-14.5)

NC State at Louisville (+16.5): Louisville has been so bad this season that coach Bobby Petrino was fired last week instead of at the end of the season, when his buyout would be lower. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm may be walking through that door eventually, but not this week. The Cardinals have eight losses and only one of them by fewer than this line. There's no reason to think this week will be the second. Pick: NC State (-16.5)

Rice at No. 7 LSU (O/U 52): LSU is taking part in SEC Sabbatical Saturday by hosting Rice, a team that is 1-10 largely because it struggles mightily to play defense. The Owls can score some, although maybe not much against The Tigers. It won't matter though. LSU can cover this number by itself. Rice has had only three games all season not go over 52. Pick: Over 52

Upset of the Week

Virginia at Georgia Tech (-6.5): Virginia has had a surprisingly good season and has a pretty good run defense. Georgia Tech is hot at the moment, but has yet to beat a team with a winning record. I like the Cavaliers to win a tight one. Pick: Virginia (+6.5)

Other CFP candidates

