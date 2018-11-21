College football picks, predictions, odds for Week 13: Michigan-Ohio State among the best bets

Each week, I will use this space to tell you what I think are a few of the best bets heading into the weekend. I will also throw in an upset of the week, which will be a team that is at least a touchdown underdog that I am picking to win outright. I will also give you picks on other games involving potential College Football Playoff teams.

I had a cornucopia of results last week. There was one hit, one miss, one push and the upset of the week lost in overtime, but covered. I am now 22-25 against the spread, but the upset special is 6-6 winning outright and 9-3 ATS.

Week 13 Picks

Michigan at Ohio State (+4.5): Since Purdue exposed Ohio State's defense on Oct. 20, the only team that has not been able to take advantage of it was Michigan State. That game was the rock fight you would expect it to be. The Buckeyes need that kind of game again because they are unlikely to get much offense going against Michigan. The Wolverines will not need to light up the scoreboard to win, but expect coach Jim Harbaugh to pull out all the stops trying to do just that. Pick: Michigan (-4.5)

Auburn at Alabama (O/U 52.5): I think Alabama has a good chance of covering this spread (-24.5), but these are two of the top 10 scoring defenses in the country. Alabama has shut out the last two SEC teams it has played. The Crimson Tide is more likely to win 27-0 than 52-27. Pick: Under 52.5

Arkansas State at Texas State (+12): Arkansas State has not been challenged by any of the Sun Belt's lesser lights, and Texas State is one of those. A win by the Red Wolves and a loss by Louisiana puts Arkansas State in the Sun Belt Championship Game. Pick: Arkansas State (-12)

Upset of the Week

Florida at Florida State (+6): Florida State's season has been pretty miserable by its lofty standards, but the Seminoles showed signs of life in a 22-21 win over Boston College last week. That ended a three game losing streak, two of which were to teams that are still undefeated. The Gators had a scrimmage with Idaho last week, but Florida's last three games have been two blowout losses and a four-point win at home over South Carolina. Look for FSU to extend its bowl streak one more year. Pick: Florida State (+6)

Other CFP candidates

Auburn at Alabama at (-24.5)

South Carolina at Clemson (-26.5)

Notre Dame at USC (+11)

Georgia Tech at Georgia (-17.5)

Oklahoma at West Virginia (-2.5)

Washington at Washington State (-2.5)

What college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 13? And what playoff contender will go down hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.