College football picks, predictions, odds for Week 13: Ohio State-Penn State among the best bets

Each week, I will use this space to tell you what I think are a few of the best bets heading into the weekend. I will also throw in an upset of the week, which will feature a team that is at least a touchdown underdog that I am picking to win outright. I will also give you picks on other games involving potential College Football Playoff teams.

I was perfect again last week, emerging unscathed in two of the last three weeks. I am now 21-15 overall, and only a last-second field goal at Iowa State prevented me from hitting a second straight upset special. Let's keep the roll going here in Week 13.

Week 13 picks

No. 8 Penn State at No. 2 Ohio State (-18): Penn State's defense got off to a terrific start this season, but they have developed a problem the last few weeks: the Nittany Lions are struggling to tackle in space. They got away with it against Indiana but didn't against Minnesota. If that is no better this week, Ohio State will shred them. Penn State does not have enough offense to keep up. Pick: Ohio State (-18)

Purdue at No. 12 Wisconsin (-24): No opponent gives up more yardage to Jonathan Taylor than Purdue, with the Boilermakers giving up 250 yards per game to the Wisconsin star running back. And that happened with better run defenses than Purdue will bring to Madison this weekend. The physicality of Wisconsin on both sides of the ball is a bad matchup for the young Boilermakers. Pick: Wisconsin (-24)

Michigan State at Rutgers (+20.5): Rutgers has been the cure to whatever ails every Big Ten team it has come across. Ohio State coasted through the game last week, allowing the Scarlet Knights almost as many points as they scored in their first six conference games combined. The Spartans will come in with a five-game losing streak and anger that Ohio State did not possess. Look for Sparty to take out some frustrations. Pick: Michigan State (-20.5)

Upset of the week

Tennessee at Missouri (-6): I feel like I missed a memo somewhere. Missouri is a six-point favorite over someone? The same Missouri team that has not scored more than seven points in any of its last three games? Did Drew Lock find another year of eligibility somewhere? Tennessee is on a roll, winning four of its last five. This line makes no sense. Pick: Tennessee (+6)

Other CFP candidates