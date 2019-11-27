College football picks, predictions, odds for Week 14: Clemson-South Carolina among the best bets
This week's best bets include Maryland-Michigan State, Cincinnati-Memphis and much more
Each week, I will use this space to tell you what I think are a few of the best bets heading into the weekend. I will also throw in an upset of the week, which will be a team that is at least a touchdown underdog that I am picking to win outright. I will also give you picks on other games involving potential College Football Playoff teams.
I split on the picks last week, but that included another hit on the upset special. I am now 22-17 overall and am a last-second field goal from hitting three straight upset picks. Let's keep the run going.
Week 14 Picks
Clemson at South Carolina (+27): I know, it's a big rivalry game and South Carolina did manage to win at Georgia earlier this season. But none of that matters now. Clemson is rolling and still sending messages to the committee. There isn't anything the Gamecocks can do about it. Pick: Clemson (-27)
Maryland at Michigan State (-22): Michigan State still needs a win to become bowl eligible and the Spartans could not ask for a better opponent. Maryland has not had anything to play for in quite some time and has looked every bit like a team whose season ended a long time ago. Pick: Michigan State (-22)
Cincinnati at Memphis (-11): This is a huge game not just for determining the host of the AAC Championship Game, but also in the battle to be the Group of Five representative in the Cotton Bowl. Cincinnati has only given up more than 24 points twice this season. One of those was to Ohio State and the other was, inexplicably, East Carolina. Memphis may win, but the Bearcats defense will keep them in it. Pick: Cincinnati (+11)
Upset of the Week
Washington State at Washington (-7): Washington's season has been little more than a string of disappointments, most recently a 20-14 loss at Colorado. That followed losses earlier in the season to Cal at home and at Stanford. The Cougars high flying offense will add one more log to that fire. Pick: Washington State (+7)
Other CFP candidates
Texas A&M at LSU (-17) Pick: Texas A&M
Ohio State at Michigan (+8.5) Pick: Ohio State
Georgia at Georgia Tech (+28) Pick: Georgia
Colorado at Utah (-28.5) Pick: Utah
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State (+13.5) Pick: Oklahoma State
-
