This season is unlike anything we have ever experienced. Computer simulations -- if that's your thing -- mean nothing with only a smattering of nonconference games between FBS schools scheduled and four of the leagues not playing any at all. Nevertheless, we've been working with our resources.

Each week, I use this space to tell you what I think are a few of the best bets heading into the weekend. I also throw in an upset of the week, which will feature a team that is at least a touchdown underdog that I am picking to win outright. I also give you picks on other games involving teams in College Football Playoff contention.

Last week I was 3-0 on the picks, and the upset special covered as well but lost outright. The picks are 13-13 for the season. The upset missed, so those picks are now 4-5 outright and 6-3 ATS.

Week 14 picks

No. 3 Clemson at Virginia Tech

Latest Odds: Tigers -22 Bet Now

Virginia Tech has not been the same since the loss to Liberty. The Hokies had that game won and messed it up at the end. Clemson will be looking to keep the momentum going from last week's thrashing of Pitt and clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game. Pick: Clemson (-22)

Latest Odds: Buckeyes -23.5 Bet Now

The Buckeyes look like they will be able to play this game after sitting idle last week due to a COVID-19 outbreak but resuming team activities on Tuesday. They need to not just play, but win big in order to ease the minds of an increasingly skeptical College Football Playoff selection committee. That may not be easy against a Spartan team coming off an upset of Northwestern last week. Pick: Ohio State (-23.5)

Liberty at No. 18 Coastal Carolina

Latest Odds: Chanticleers -11 Bet Now

It's been a terrific year for the Sun Belt, and Coastal Carolina is a big part of the reason. The Chanticleers opened the season with a win at Kansas and have beaten everyone it their path, including a win over former Sun Belt king Appalachian State. There are a lot of distractions this week, though, and 9-1 Liberty is an outstanding team as well. The Flames are a last-second blocked field goal from being undefeated also. Pick: Liberty (+8.5)

Upset of the week

Look, I know it's exciting that Penn State finally won a game. The Nittany Lions picked up their first win of the season last week at Michigan. Still, I fail to see how PSU can be a double-digit favorite against anyone, let alone a very feisty Rutgers squad. Greg Schiano's bunch is not the doormat we are used to seeing out of the Scarlet Knights. Pick: Rutgers (+11.5)

Other CFP candidates

Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 14? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned over $3,500 in profit over the past four-plus seasons -- and find out.