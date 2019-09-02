College football picks, predictions, odds for Week 2: Stanford at USC among the best bets

Each week, I will use this space to tell you what I think are a few of the best bets heading into the weekend. I will also throw in an upset of the week, which will be a team that is at least a touchdown underdog that I am picking to win outright.

I will also give you picks on other games involving potential College Football Playoff teams. Considering most teams have only played one game, pretty much everybody is technically a CFP candidate right now. I finished 1-1 last week and lost the upset special. The Notre Dame-Louisville game was part of last week's picks, but that has not been played yet.

Week 2 picks

Stanford at USC (-3.5): This line makes some sense if the Trojans hadn't just lost their starting quarterback for the season. Unfortunately, they have. JT Daniels is out and freshman Kedon Slovis is in for USC. Stanford's defense is not an ideal opponent for Slovis' first start. The Cardinal may be without their starting quarterback as well. KJ Costello missed the second half of the Northwestern game after getting hit in the head by a Wildcats defender. I trust Stanford's defense more in a battle of backups, if it ends up being one. Pick: Stanford (+3.5)

Rutgers at Iowa (-20.5): This is the Big Ten opener for both teams. Each of them had a relatively easy time with inferior opposition in Week 1. Iowa believes, rightly so, that it can win the highly competitive Big Ten West. If they are capable of that, the Hawkeyes should have their way with Rutgers. Pick: Iowa (-20.5)

Nevada at Oregon (-23): Nevada will be on quite a high after its dramatic comeback win against Purdue Friday night. I might have even given the Wolf Pack a shot at keeping it close if Oregon had defeated Auburn also. However, the Ducks will be angry and looking to take it out on someone. Pick: Oregon (-23)

Upset of the Week

Ohio at Pitt (-6.5): At the risk of overreacting to a Week 1 result, Pitt did not look too good in the second half against Virginia at home in a 30-14 loss. Now it faces MAC favorite Ohio, which will look to pound the ball against the Panthers. I think the Bobcats not only stay close, but pick off Pitt. Pick: Ohio (+6.5)

Other CFP candidates

Texas A&M at Clemson (-18.5) Pick: Texas A&M

New Mexico State at Alabama (-53) Pick: Alabama