College football picks, predictions, odds for Week 3: Oklahoma vs. UCLA among the best bets

Each week, I will use this space to tell you what I think are a few of the best bets heading into the weekend. I will also throw in an upset of the week, which will be a team that is at least a touchdown underdog that I am picking to win outright. I will also give you picks on other games involving potential College Football Playoff teams. Considering the season is young, many teams are still technically CFP candidates right now, so I'll go with the AP top 12 for this week.

I finished 2-1 last week and lost the upset special, so I am 3-3 overall and 0-2 on the upset picks. This week, I'm feeling good about some road favorites.

Week 3 picks

Oklahoma at UCLA (+23.5): One of these weeks, you have to figure things will come together for UCLA. Even if it does offensively this week to some degree, I can't imagine the Bruins having any luck whatsoever trying to stop Jalen Hurts and the Sooners offense. Pick: Oklahoma (-23.5)

Maryland at Temple (+7.5): We were not really sure what to expect out of Mike Locksley's offense in his first season at Maryland. The Terps were more run heavy last year and the offense struggled at times, especially against better opposition. Enter quarterback Josh Jackson, a transfer from Virginia Tech who seems to have opened up the passing game and is taking full advantage of the many weapons Maryland has at the skill positions. There will still be teams that can pressure them, but Temple does not figure to be one of them. Pick: Maryland (-7.5)

Army at UT San Antonio (+17): Army is one of those teams that is very tough to prepare for and tends to bring out the worst in the defenses the Black Knights face. It takes a great deal of discipline to slow them down, a lesson Michigan learned last week. Army also tests the patience of its opponent's offense because it is not on the field much. UTSA may not give up the 63 it did to Baylor last week, but it will still lose quite comfortably. Pick: Army (-17)

Upset of the week

Duke at Middle Tennessee (+6): It is always a risk for a power conference team to take on a Group of Five team on the road. Group of Five schools already have five such wins at home against power conference foes this season. Duke has taken a step back from last year, and while this is not the greatest measuring stick, the Blue Devils only managed three points against Alabama. Six points seems like too big of a line for Duke, and I think the Blue Raiders will win outright. Pick: Middle Tennessee (+6)

