College football picks, predictions, odds for Week 3: San Diego State among the best bets

Each week, I will use this space to tell you what I think are a few of the best bets heading into the weekend. I will also throw in an upset of the week, which will be a team that is at least a touchdown underdog that I am picking to win outright. I will also give you picks on other games involving potential College Football Playoff teams.

Last week, my picks went 0-3, but I was able to earn a win on my upset special. I am now 4-4 on the season as we march into Week 3.

Week 3 college football picks

Arizona State at San Diego State (+4.5): Herm Edwards has had a great couple of weeks to start his term at Arizona State, including last week's come from behind win over Michigan State. Now, they have to take that act on the road for the first time, and their opponent this week in San Diego State has a history of giving Pac-12 teams fits. The Aztecs were able to bottle up Stanford's Bryce Love in the season opener, but ultimately came up short in Palo Alto. I like the Aztecs to keep it close again, if not win outright. Pick: San Diego State (+4.5)

Florida State at Syracuse (+3.5): Florida State looks awful right now. After getting roughed up by Virginia Tech at home to start the season, they needed all four quarters to take down Samford of the FCS last week. Syracuse isn't a great team, but they aren't terrible either, and they have shown the ability to spring some magic at home. But I'm not sure a lot of magic will be needed to keep this ACC matchup close. Pick: Syracuse (+3.5)

Rutgers at Kansas (-3): Congratulations to Kansas for picking up a win at Central Michigan last week, breaking a FBS record 46-game road losing streak. I am still not convinced the Jayhawks should be favored against another Power Five team, though, even at home. Pick: Rutgers (+3)

Upset of the week

Duke at Baylor (-6): This line started out as a pick 'em but jumped all the way to a 6-point margin for Baylor. That is largely due to Duke losing one of its top defenders -- cornerback Mark Gilbert -- and quarterback Daniel Jones in the win over Northwestern last week. Duke's defense still figures to be good, if not quite as good without Gilbert. Baylor gave up at least 20 points to each of UT-San Antonio and Abilene Christian. Duke should be able to score enough for the upset. Pick: Duke (+6)

Other CFP candidates