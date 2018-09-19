College football picks, predictions, odds for Week 4: Alabama is back among the best bets

Each week, I will use this space to tell you what I think are a few of the best bets heading into the weekend. I will also throw in an upset of the week, which will be a team that is at least a touchdown underdog that I am picking to win outright. I will also give you picks on other games involving potential College Football Playoff teams.

Last week, my picks went 2-1, and the upset special hit as well. I am now 7-5 against the spread on the season, which includes the upset special. I'm 2-1 on the upset special winning outright.

Week 4 college football picks

Texas A&M at Alabama (-27): Alabama looks a little different than the Crimson Tide we have seen in the past. This Alabama team has a dynamic offense to go along with its consistently-dominant defense. The Tide are naming the score against everybody. The Aggies are the best team Alabama has played so far, which is evidenced by the scare they put into Clemson in Week 2. However, that was at home in College Station; this SEC West showdown is Texas A&M's first road trip. Pick: Alabama (-27)

Northern Illinois at Florida State (+10.5): Northern Illinois gave up 33 points at Iowa to open the season but has only given up 33 since, including just 17 to Utah. The Huskies have some issues offensively, but so do the Seminoles. This may be one of the few times left this season that the Seminoles are favored. NIU plays enough defense to keep this close. Pick: Northern Illinois (+10.5)

Boston College at Purdue (+6.5): In his first season, Jeff Brohm engineered a big turnaround at Purdue that was sparked largely by a vast improvement of the defense from the year before. Much of that defense has graduated, though, and this season's version is a work-in-progress. BC is known for its running game, thanks to AJ Dillon, but their offense is actually pretty balanced. Purdue hung with Missouri last week due to a Big Ten record-setting performance from quarterback David Blough, but the Boilers can't count on that every week. Pick: Boston College (-6.5)

Upset of the week

Arizona at Oregon State (+6.5): Oregon State got their hats handed to them at Ohio State and struggled against each of Southern Utah and Nevada, but the Beavers were able to score against all three of those teams. Southern Utah has been the only team Arizona could get its offense moving against, and the Wildcats aren't exactly a defensive stalwart. I like the Beavers at home in a shootout. Pick: Oregon State (+6.5)

What college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 4? And what title contender will get the scare of a lifetime? Visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,200 in profit over the past three seasons and was all over BYU's stunning upset of Wisconsin.

Other CFP candidates