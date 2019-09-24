College football picks, predictions, odds for Week 5: Auburn-Mississippi State among the best bets

Each week, I will use this space to tell you what I think are a few of the best bets heading into the weekend. I'll also throw in an upset of the week, which will feature a team that is at least a touchdown underdog that I am picking to win outright. Also, I'll be giving you picks on other games involving potential College Football Playoff teams. Considering most teams only played a few games, the list of CFP candidates is pretty high right now, so I'll utilize the AP top 12 for now.

I finished 1-2 last week and lost the upset special, so I'm 6-6 overall and 0-4 on the upset picks this season. I'm not giving up on the upset special, though. A hot streak is due, but I'll settle for one to get started.

Week 5 Picks

Mississippi State at Auburn (-11): Auburn has survived the first two of six very difficult games on its schedule so far. This is not one of those games. The Bulldogs are 3-1 but have hardly been impressive early on this season. This is a trap game for the Tigers with a road trip to Florida next week, but it is also their only home game in a five-game stretch. They will take care of business this week. Pick: Auburn (-11)

Virginia at Notre Dame (-11.5): Notre Dame showed last week at Georgia that its top-10 ranking is deserved. The Irish came up a little short but played well on both sides of the ball against the Bulldogs. Virginia is the undefeated team in this game but has been especially pedestrian in victories over Florida State and Old Dominion the last two weeks. I'm sure the Cavaliers will be fired up to play in South Bend, but the Irish are too good. Pick: Notre Dame (-11.5)

Indiana at Michigan State (-14): Indiana's offense has been pretty good except for the one game against a physical defense, which was a 51-10 loss to Ohio State at home. The Spartans can get physical with the best of them, especially on defense. Their offense showed signs of life at Northwestern last week as well. It won't be 51-10, but it won't be especially close either. Pick: Michigan State (-14)

Upset of the Week

NC State at Florida State (-7): Sorry, I'm not ready to buy Florida State as a touchdown favorite over anyone better than Louisville, and this line is half-a-point higher than the line last week against the Cardinals. True, FSU rallied in the fourth quarter from a one-point deficit to win and cover, but I don't see either of those things happening against the Wolfpack. Pick: NC State (+7)

Other CFP candidates

