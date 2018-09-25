College football picks, predictions, odds for Week 5: Michigan game among best bets

Each week, I will use this space to tell you what I think are a few of the best bets heading into the weekend. I will also throw in an upset of the week, which will be a team that is at least a touchdown underdog that I am picking to win outright. I will also give you picks on other games involving potential College Football Playoff teams.

Last week, um, let's just pretend last week didn't happen. I was 0-3, and for the first time this season, the upset special not only didn't win, it failed to even cover. At least Purdue won, but that was one of last week's losses. I am now 7-9 against the spread on the season, which includes the upset special. I'm 2-2 on the upset special winning outright.

Week 5 picks

Oklahoma State at Kansas (+18): Kansas won a couple of games, which already ties the record for most wins in a season under coach David Beaty. After pounding Rutgers, the Jayhawks came back to reality a bit last week in a loss at Baylor. The Cowboys will be angry after laying an egg against Texas Tech, and there is no better team in the Big 12 to take out frustrations on than Kansas. Pick: Oklahoma State (-18)

Michigan at Northwestern (+14): Things have gone from bad to worse for Northwestern. After the Wildcats picked up a win to open the season at Purdue, they lost at home to Duke and Akron. Then, on Monday, it was announced that running back Jeremy Larkin -- the team's leading rusher and 15th best in the nation -- would have to retire from football due to a spinal condition. Michigan has been running up scores lately, and the Wolverines could certainly do that again. Pick: Michigan (+14)

Hawaii at San Jose State (+13): San Jose State is a regular in Tom Fornelli's Bottom 25, and is featured prominently again this season. The Spartans did put up a respectable number two weeks ago against an Oregon team looking ahead to Stanford. Hawaii has been explosive on offense this year, and I do not see how San Jose State can hang around enough to make this close. Pick: Hawaii (-13)

Upset of the Week

Army at Buffalo (-9): Army put a serious scare into Oklahoma last week, taking the Sooners to overtime before falling 28-21. Unless you see an offense like Army's somewhat regularly, they are hard to handle. Even if you keep the score down, its style limits the number of possessions for each team. Buffalo is undefeated and was impressive at Rutgers last week, but were only seven-point victors over each of Temple and Eastern Michigan. I like Army to not just keep it close, but win outright. Pick: Army (+9)

Other CFP candidates