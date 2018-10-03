College football picks, predictions, odds for Week 6: Florida State-Miami rivalry among best bets

Each week, I will use this space to tell you what I think are a few of the best bets heading into the weekend. I will also throw in an upset of the week, which will be a team that is at least a touchdown underdog that I am picking to win outright. I will also give you picks on other games involving potential College Football Playoff teams.

Last week was an improvement, but it had to be. I was 2-2, which included another win on my upset special. I am now 9-11 against the spread on the season. The upset special is 3-2 winning outright and 4-1 ATS. Going to take a bigger flyer on that one this week.

Week 6 picks

Florida State at Miami (-12.5): Remember when this game was appointment television? Now it's just another rivalry game. Florida State has finally picked up a couple of wins, but needed help from Louisville coach Bobby Petrino late last week to beat the Cardinals. Since the season-opening loss to LSU, Miami has had its offense producing at a high level. FSU has finally managed to find some offense of its own the last couple of weeks, but not against teams the caliber of Miami. Don't expect the Hurricanes to go easy on their in-state rival. Pick: Miami (-12.5)

Utah at Stanford (-5): Despite last week's loss at Washington State, I like Utah and think they are better than their record to this point. I expect the Utes to pick things up soon, but not this week. Stanford is still the second-best team in the Pac-12 behind Washington. The Cardinal are also coming off a disappointing performance but will bounce back from the beating Notre Dame laid on them and take out some frustration on the Utes. Pick: Stanford (-5)

South Florida at Massachusetts (+13.5): South Florida is coming off of a bye week, which was preceded by a couple of indifferent wins against bad teams. You can bet that the coaches had the Bulls' attention this week. This is the team most likely to challenge UCF in the AAC, and they need to show it this week. UMass, which has struggled to be competitive against decent teams, will be without coach Mark Whipple this week as he serves a one-game suspension for comparing a bad call by an official to rape. Pick: USF (-13.5)

Upset of the Week

Northwestern at Michigan State (-11): Frankly, Northwestern has been one of the bigger disappointments this season. Nobody expected the Wildcats to still be looking for their second win this deep into the schedule, but that's what losing at home to Duke and Akron can do to you. Michigan State hasn't exactly been lighting it up either. The Spartans are 3-1 but have yet to dominate a team the way they should. The Cats will play enough defense to keep the score down and find a way to finally get that second win. Pick: Northwestern (+11)

Other CFP candidates

Alabama at Arkansas (+35)



Clemson at Wake Forest (+17)



Indiana at Ohio State (-25)



Texas vs Oklahoma (-7.5)



Vanderbilt at Georgia (-26.5)



LSU at Florida (+2.5)



Notre Dame at Virginia Tech (+5.5)



Auburn at Mississippi State (+3)



Kansas at West Virginia (-28.5)



Washington at UCLA (+21)

