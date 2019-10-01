College football picks, predictions, odds for Week 6: Penn State-Purdue among the best bets

Each week, I will use this space to tell you what I think are a few of the best bets heading into the weekend. I will also throw in an upset of the week, which will be a team that is at least a touchdown underdog that I am picking to win outright. I will also give you picks on other games involving potential College Football Playoff teams.

I finished 2-1 last week and lost the upset special, so I am 8-7 overall and 0-5 on the upset picks. I am not giving up on the upset special, though. I'm due to hit a hot streak, but will settle for one victory at this point.

Week 6 picks

Purdue at Penn State (-27.5): There isn't much left of Purdue this week. After QB Elijah Sindelar (collarbone) and WR Rondale Moore (hamstring) went out on the same play with injuries, an inexperienced offense just got younger, especially at quarterback. The defense hasn't recovered from the loss of LB Markus Bailey (ACL) and DL Lorenzo Neal (DL), and can't seem to stop anybody. Combine that with the fact that PSU is on a roll and owns Purdue at home anyway, and this seems like a no-brainer. Get this line before it gets too much higher because it's already up three points from the open. Pick: Penn State (-27.5)

Illinois at Minnesota (-14): These teams have a lot in common. Both are likely to score at least 30 points and neither is likely to prevent the other team from doing so as well. Illinois fell just short of upsetting Nebraska two weeks ago at home in a 42-38 loss. The Gophers managed to give up 31 points to Purdue last week, almost all of which came after the loss of Sindelar and Moore. If this game were in Champaign, I'd pick the upset. Pick: Illinois (+14)

Memphis at UL Monroe (+16.5): In the Warhawks' two games against major conference foes, they gave up 45 points to Florida State and 72 to Iowa State. Granted, both of those were on the road, but Memphis is good enough offensively to run it up some on UL Monroe. Pick: Memphis (-16.5)

Upset of the week

Northwestern at Nebraska (-8): I'm going to the Wildcats well one more time. The way this season is going for my upset special, that's good news for Nebraska. The Cats should have more of a chance to get things going offensively against a Nebraska defense that was picked apart by Ohio State (no surprise) and Illinois. Northwestern will have to be opportunistic on defense as well. Only Hawaii has turned the ball over more times than the Cornhuskers. Pick: Northwestern (+8)

Other CFP candidates

