This season is unlike anything we have ever experienced. Home-field advantage may not mean as much due to little or no crowds, and so far, the home teams are only 63-53 in games between FBS teams. Four of the 10 conferences have yet to start playing, so the number of games available is much lower than usual. Computer simulations -- if that's your thing -- mean nothing with only 54 total nonconference games between FBS schools currently scheduled and the SEC not playing any at all. Nevertheless, we must work with what we have.

Each week, I will use this space to tell you what I think are a few of the best bets heading into the weekend. I will also throw in an upset of the week, which will be a team that is at least a touchdown underdog that I am picking to win outright. I will also give you picks on other games involving potential College Football Playoff teams. Considering many teams have played minimal games, I'll go with the Top 12 teams in this week's AP poll.

Last week, I was 1-2 on my regular picks, but hit again on my upset pick. There have already been four games on this week's schedule postponed, including the highly anticipated LSU-Florida matchup. Now, there are only 30 games to choose from this week.

Week 7 Picks

Pittsburgh at No. 13 Miami (-10.5): The Hurricanes took it on the chin at Clemson last Saturday, but don't let that bother you. Clemson does that to pretty much everybody. Miami has showed that they are a team to reckon with in the battle for second place in the ACC. Pitt is coming off its second-consecutive one-point loss, but have yet to play a team the caliber of Miami. Pick: Miami (-10.5)

BYU at Houston (+5): After having four games postponed, Houston finally started its season last week with a relatively easy 18-point win over Tulane. BYU has been dominant so far, but took a step back last week in a tough battle with UT-San Antonio. This will be BYU's first road game of the season, and I like Houston in this battle of Cougars. Pick: Houston (+5)

Massachusetts at Georgia Southern (-31.5): I know UMass is historically not very good, and little was expected this year before the Minutemen canceled their season. Well, they are back and this is their first game, so we do not know much more than the low expectations. However, Georgia Southern hasn't exactly been world-beaters. It beat Campbell by one to start the year in a game where both teams were short-handed. Then it beat the worst team currently playing, UL Monroe, by five last week. Neither of these things suggest a more than four-touchdown victory is coming this week. Pick: UMass (+31.5)

Upset of the Week

Texas A&M at Mississippi State (+6.5): Mississippi State is tanking hard. The Bulldogs went from the darlings of college football with a record-setting offense in Week 1 to seeing that same offense shut out last week at Kentucky. So, why pick them? First, their defense is playing well enough to give them a chance to win. Second, it's very unlikely that this offense will be a complete dumpster fire two weeks in a row. I like the Bulldogs to bounce back. Pick: Mississippi State (+6.5)

Other CFP candidates

