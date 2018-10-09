College football picks, predictions, odds for Week 7: Michigan State-Penn State among best bets

Each week, I will use this space to tell you what I think are a few of the best bets heading into the weekend. I will also throw in an upset of the week, which will be a team that is at least a touchdown underdog that I am picking to win outright. I will also give you picks on other games involving potential College Football Playoff teams.

I was 2-2 again last week, which also included another win on my upset special. I am now 11-13 against the spread on the season, but the upset special is 4-2 winning outright and 5-1 ATS. Taking a chance, I'm picking against a big-name team this week.

Week 7 picks

Michigan State at Penn State (-13.5): Michigan State has struggled all season long, and is coming off an upset loss to Northwestern (as predicted in this space last week). The Spartans are missing something intangible that shows up in an inability to finish games. Michigan State has been outscored 58-18 in the fourth quarter this season, and has only outscored one opponent in that frame. Penn State had an extra week to lick its wounds after the tough loss to Ohio State, and should be ready to take out some frustrations. Pick: Penn State (-13.5)

Army at San Jose State (+14.5): San Jose State has trouble playing defense, and while it is worse against the pass than the run, Army is tough to defend. There will be a lot of pressure on the Trojans offense to keep up, especially since they will not have as many possessions with it as they are used to. The Black Knights are one of the more reliable teams against the spread because people underestimate how tough they are to play against. Pick: Army (-14.5)

Air Force at San Diego State (-10): No starting quarterback? No problem. No starting running back? No problem. San Diego State just keeps on winning. After a win at Boise State last Saturday, a shot at the Mountain West championship may be in the cards for the Aztecs. Air Force had been struggling defensively until last week, when it saw a familiar offense in Navy. This week figures to be a little different, though. Pick: San Diego State (-10)

Upset of the week

Colorado at USC (-7): I have to admit that I wasn't a believer in the Buffaloes until they beat Arizona State last week. This is still their toughest opponent to date, but one that is still trying to put the pieces together. Colorado comes in with a lot of confidence, and will bolster that further with a win. Pick: Colorado (+7)

Other CFP candidates

Missouri at Alabama (-28.5)



Minnesota at Ohio State (-29.5)



Pitt at Notre Dame (-21)



West Virginia at Iowa State (+6.5)



Georgia at LSU (+7)



Washington at Oregon (+3)

